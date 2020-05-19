What's Driving the Micro Data Center Market Growth? : Key Companies Altron, Canovate Group, Eaton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Panduit,

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- The global micro data center market will witness immense growth in the years to come due to rapid technological advancements in the IT & telecom sector which has led to expansion in data center infrastructures worldwide. As online banking & shopping, satellite navigation systems, smartphones, TV & movie streaming gain traction, relocation of IT infrastructure becomes mandatory. This increases the demand for modular data center architecture that will drive the global micro data center market size.



The rising need for containerized data centers for corporate offices that consistently relocate their infrastructure will fuel micro data center industry share. With rising workloads, companies are focusing more on data center expansion. However, enterprises are now wanting to make their presence felt on the cloud, leading to the requirement of portable data centers. Micro data centers have a smaller footprint that conventional data centers and look like with integrated systems. The rising requirement for portable solutions in large-scale enterprises for delivering additional IT support will drive micro data center market size.



Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates the North America micro data centers market size to register a CAGR of more than 23% over 2019-2025. The growth is driven by the launch of various micro facilities by important technology giants such as Schneider and IBM Corporation. The expansion of data center infrastructure market in the region will also propel North America micro data center industry share.



The Major Key Players in the micro data center market are as follows:



o Altron

o Canovate Group

o Dell

o Eaton

o Hanley Energy GCC - Global Competence Centre

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise

o Hitachi

o Huawei Technologies

o IBM

o Panduit

o Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

o Schneider Electric

o STULZ GmbH

o Vapor IO

o Vertiv



Prominent industry giants are consistently making investments in portable data center solutions to cater to rising demand from hospitals, IT companies, telecom firms, banking establishments, etc. For example, in March 2019, Schneider Electric had declared the launch of new solutions for micro data centers which combine APC by Schneider's physical infrastructure with Cisco's HyperFlex Edge that delivers efficient, fast deployment in edge environments.



Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Micro Data Center Market, By Component

4.1. Key trends by component

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.2. Power

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.3. Networking

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.4. Cooling

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.5. Rack & enclosure

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.5.2. Upto 24U

4.2.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.5.3. 24U to 40U

4.2.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.5.4. Above 40U

4.2.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.6. DCIM

4.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3. Service

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3.2. Installation & integration

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3.3. Maintenance & support

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3.4. Consulting

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025



