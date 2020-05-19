What's Driving the Network as a Service Market Trends? : Key Companies Aerohive Networks, Akamai Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Aryaka Networks, Broadcom Inc.,

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Network as a Service market (NaaS) outlook is slated to demonstrate considerable transformation over the forecast years due to the rising demand for latest cloud-based services and integration of new technologies into business networks. Reportedly, enterprises had estimated in 2018 that they would invest on an average $3.5 million on clouds apps, platforms, and services in the year, suggesting the massive need for network products. NaaS has evolved to a new level with the proliferation of communication technologies and innovative cloud applications, driving the expansion of network as a service industry trends.



To keep growing their market share, tech and telecom giants are extensively adopting network services to simplify their architecture through virtualization and incorporating disparate software solutions onto common hardware. In this modern era, the telecom sector is accelerating global presence by addressing customer needs to better serve an ever increasing population base. Consistent growth and enhancement of telecommunication services over the coming years will propel network as a service market size.



In order to keep pace with the competitive pressure of a rapidly changing network environment, service providers need to innovate promptly. Network services are not only providing business opportunity to IT & telecom segment but also encouraging customers to make the best possible use of the provider's primary services. With rapid advancements in NaaS network services, businesses can easily eliminate all the hassle of maintaining and managing the network themselves.



The key players covered in network as a service market study: -



- Aerohive Networks

- Akamai Technologies

- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

- Amazon Web Services (AWS)

- Aryaka Networks

- AT&T

- Broadcom Inc.

- CenturyLink

- Ciena

- Cisco

- Citrix

- Cradlepoint

- Extreme Networks

- IBM

- Juniper Networks

- NEC Corporation

- Rackspace

- Silver Peak

- Verizon

- VMware



In terms of the regional landscape, Asia Pacific NaaS market is expected to register a CAGR of over 40% from 2019 to 2025. Growing preference for cloud services and the need to lower operational costs can be accredited to the massive shift in business priorities. Subsequently, IT & telecom companies are opting for high-quality managed and security services to raise their business proficiency. NaaS industry in the region could reach a commendable presence across the tremendously large small and medium sized business environment in APAC.



Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Company market share analysis, 2018

4.3. Competive analysis of major NaaS players, 2018

4.3.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

4.3.2. Aryaka Networks, Inc

4.3.3. Cisco Systems Inc.

4.3.4. VMware Inc.

4.4. Competive analysis of other promionent players, 2018

4.4.1. AT&T Inc.

4.4.2. Citrix Systems, Inc.

4.4.3. Extreme Networks Inc.

4.4.4. Juniper Networks, Inc.

Chapter 5. NaaS Market, By Type

5.1. Key trends, by type

5.2. LAN as a service

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.3. WAN as a service

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.4. Bandwidth on Demand (BoD)

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.5. VPN as a service

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.6. Managed services

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025



