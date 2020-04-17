What's Driving the Nitrocellulose Market Share? : By Top Key Players Profiled: Nitro Quimica, DuPont Specialty Solutions, Hagedorn GmbH, IVM Chemicals, EURENCO

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- Proliferating in the automobile, printing, furniture and leather industry is offering a significant push to the nitrocellulose market. With features like high nitrogen content and quick drying time, nitrocellulose has found extensive application in automotive paints, building coatings and printing inks. A sizable demand for the product is witnessed across the commercial and educational sectors that demands for premium furniture that comes with aesthetically appealing coatings.



The ability of nitrocellulose to accentuate wood grains makes it a formidable base substance in furniture coating as well as a suitable choice for school furniture. Factors such as supportive federal initiatives geared towards promoting education and increasing school facilities are anticipated to play a crucial role in stimulating nitrocellulose market share.



Meanwhile, in the automotive paint sector, the nitrocellulose industry is expected to garner lucrative growth given to the product's remarkable compatibility with refinish & repair formulations. Rising inclination towards nano paints is anticipated to accelerate product significance. Additionally, the trending demand for custom automotive paints and coating may boost nitrocellulose market expansion in the passenger vehicle segment.



The packaging & labelling industry is expected to register high-rise demand for nitrocellulose compounds. Increasing consumption of packaged goods & food items have accelerated the demand for printing inks in the labelling applications. Rapid growth in the e-commerce sector along with increasing urbanization have bolstered the requirement for high-quality inks.



Notable features like heat & smudge resistance and quick drying time have encouraged manufacturers to utilize nitrocellulose to develop sustainable printing inks. Moreover, expediating demand for detailed maps and high-quality posters & prints is anticipated to foster nitrocellulose market growth in the long run.