What's Driving the Nitrogen Trifluoride Market Share? : By Key Players Ulsan Chemical Co, Daesung, Matheson, BASF SE, Anderson Development, Praxair Technology, Inc

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- Nitrogen Trifluoride Market has received a major boost with escalating demand fueling from LED, semiconductor, flat panel display, and solar PV cell manufacturing industry meant for cleaning of process chambers. Besides, soaring demand emanating from high-tech thin film industries for etching, chamber cleaning application, and deposition will also augment the nitrogen trifluoride industry trends.



Moreover, the global push for reducing carbon footprint and underpinning highly advanced display technology will potentially fuel nitrogen trifluoride market share.



The use of various fluorides in a number of cleaning and separation processes has been a longstanding approach in various industries. Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) is widely used as a source of fluorine radicals and replaces hexafluoroethane, sulfur hexafluoride, and other perfluorocarbons, which are potent contributors to the greenhouse effect.



With wide-ranging applications across the semiconductor, solar PV cell, LED, and electronics industries, nitrogen trifluoride have gained massive acceptance as a fluorinating agent in the realms of inorganic fluorides. NF3 possesses superior chemical and physical properties, which make them highly desirable across diverse use of end-use cases.



NF3 is a stable chemical, which has no color or smell. The gas does not burn but can make other materials burn more readily, however, it is safe to store and transport. At room temperature, NF3 is as reactive as oxygen. At high temperatures, the gas becomes less stable and splits into fluorine radicals that react with most materials.



Extensive utilization in the electronics industry



The gas has found wide-ranging applications in the semiconductor industry since it outperforms other alternatives and is easier and safer to handle. NF3 is extensively utilized in the cleaning of process chambers and etching. Semiconducting and insulating films applied on the inside of process chambers leave residue, which hamper efficient operations. NF3 removes these residues so that the chambers can operate effectively.



The use of NF3 as an etch gas has been noted to yield promising results, which justifies the increased usage of the gas. The gas is associated with the advantage of less gas consumption and less wear on chambers. NF3 has a far smaller atmospheric lifetime (550 years) as compared to standard etch gases, such as tetrafluoromethane and hexafluoroethane, which have atmospheric lifetimes of 50,000 and 10,000 years, respectively. As semiconductor industry continues to grow, so too does the demand for nitrogen trifluoride market.



Added to the above-mentioned uses of NF3, decomposition of NF3 is a source of fluorine atoms and NF2 radicals, which make for essential structures for a variety of chemical investigations.



