Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Stringent driving norms along with favorable government regulations will fuel the non-alcoholic wine and beer industry expansion. Restrictions over alcohol consumption among sportsman and athletes will support the market growth. Entry of renowned brands to expand their business portfolio along with consumer-focused marketing will foster business landscape. However, high flavor loss and retail prices will hamper the industry growth.



Company Profile

1. Anheuser-Busch InBev

2. Carlsberg Group

3. HEINEKEN MÉXICO

4. MillerCoors

5. Beam Suntory

6. Halewood Wines & Spirits

7. J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines

8. BERNARD Family Brewery

9. Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co. KG

10. S. Martinelli & Company

11. Big Drop Brewing Co

12. Moscow Efes Brewery

13. Erdinger Weißbräu

14. Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan

15. Domaines Pierre Chavin

16. Arpanoosh Industrial Co.

17. kirin international Inc.

18. Behnoosh Iran

19. Sutter Homes Winery

20. Burke Distribution Corporation



Alcohol free accounts for a significant share in the global non-alcoholic wine and beer market. Factors such as liquor ban and increasing product availability are proliferating the product demand particularly in MEA and Asia Pacific. Increasing penetration of religious beliefs among young age Muslim population accompanied by enhanced flavor offerings by manufacturers will drive the non-alcoholic wine and beer industry demand.



Non-alcoholic wine and beer market through restaurants and bars is expected to value over USD 6 billion by 2024. Busy lifestyle and urbanization inculcating the habit of eating out are among the key factors driving the product demand particularly in developing economies. Increased socializing and rising consumer spending will support the market demand through this sales channel.



Global non-alcoholic wine and beer market share is moderately fragmented and mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are among the key strategies adopted in the industry to gain competitive advantage and expand their market share. The key industry players are Coors Brewing Company, Heineken N.V., Carlsberg, Erdinger Weibbrau, Anheuser-Busch InBev, S. Martinelli & Company, Suntory Brewery Company, and J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines. Other prominent industry players include Moscow Brewery Company, Arpanoosh, Pierre Chavin, Kirin, Weihenstephan, and Behnoush Iran.



With swift advances being made in brewing technologies, the traditional practices being followed by breweries has witnessed massive disruption of sorts in the recent times. The rising global demand for non-alcoholic beverages has compelled prominent non-alcoholic wine and beer industry participants to invest in research programs and proactively find new brewing methodologies to scale up production capacities. The Denmark-headquartered Carlsberg Group for instance, has initiated a multi-million-dollar research project, christened as the Beer Fingerprinting project, along with Microsoft in 2017. The program aims to distinguish between all the flavor compounds being presently developed at the Carlsberg Research Laboratory and sense different aromas in beer. Moreover, the project intends to deploy artificial intelligence to lower time and cost in developing new types of beer and the technology can be further applied in manufacturing new non-alcoholic beers as well.



Speaking in the similar context, the easy availability of a much wider range of flavors and styles than ever before has resulted in growing prominence and popularity of non-alcoholic beverage offerings across European nations in the past few years. In this regard, it is quite imperative to take note of the Great British Beer Festival which exhibited an alcohol-free beer range for the very first time this year. The festival, which has been running since 1977, witnessed the visitors tasting the core range of non-alcoholic beers manufactured by the Dutch brewer Braxzz. Apparently, this instance goes on to highlight the rapid advancements being made in production techniques by firms partaking in the Europe non-alcoholic wine and beer industry which is slated to expand at an exceptional pace in the years to follow.



As consumers across various geographies of the world gravitate toward healthier lifestyle and develop greater awareness of the food and drinks they purchase, the growth prospects of non-alcoholic wine and beer market appear highly promising. Moreover, owing to the gradual uptick in the number of people opting for alcohol-free beverages that are uncompromising on quality, taste, and enjoyment alike, the non-alcoholic wine and beer market share is expected to register a decent y-o-y growth rate of 7.6 percent over the estimated timeframe.