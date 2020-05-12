Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market (Product - Consumables, and Instruments; Method - Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening Tests, Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests, and Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests; Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome, and Other Applications; End User - Diagnostic Laboratories, and Hospitals): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025"



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13147



Rising Frequency of Diseases and Innovation of New Medical Treatments



Rising frequency of diseases and innovation of new medical treatments are the major factors for the growth of the non-invasive prenatal testing market. According to the World Health Organization, the total healthcare expenses are increasing across the globe, which is leading to an improvement in the healthcare infrastructure. Also, growing maternal age and rising demand for early and non-invasive fetal testing procedures are the other factors for the growth of the global market.



Increase in Affordability and Accessibility of the New Test and Treatment for Various Conditions



The rise in healthcare expenditure leads to an increase in affordability and accessibility of the new test and treatment for various conditions that in turn is helping in the growth of the non-invasive prenatal testing market. The increased shift from invasive methods to non-invasive methods and growth of maternal age also boosts the growth of the market.



However, the lack of skilled experts, as well as strict regulatory guidelines, are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of the market. Besides, the increasing amount of collaborations and partnerships creates an opportunity for the growth of the non-invasive prenatal testing market in the upcoming years.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Market



In terms of region, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America is leading the global non- invasive prenatal testing and is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period. This is attributed to high government spending for research and development activities and the presence of established healthcare research in the region.



On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid speed over the forecast period. This is credited to the rising average maternal age, development in healthcare facilities and high frequency of chromosomal abnormalities in the region. Additionally, rising exposure for clinical research in India and Australia are also estimated to support the growth of the global non-invasive prenatal market in the Asia-Pacific in the next few years. Furthermore, advancing maternal age and high-risk pregnancies in China are expected to create beneficial growth opportunities for the regional market in the upcoming years.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/13147



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Amidst COVID-19"



Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



=> Free



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Highlights



=> Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Projection



=> Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market



Chapter - 4 Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Product



=> Consumables



=> Instruments



Chapter - 6 Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Method



=> Ultrasound Detection



=> Biochemical Screening Tests



=> Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests



=> Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests



Chapter - 7 Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Application



=> Trisomy



=> Microdeletion Syndrome



=> Other Applications



Chapter - 8 Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market by End User



=> Diagnostic Laboratories



=> Hospitals



Chapter - 9 Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 10 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> BGI Group



=> Berry Genetics



=> Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings



=> Agilent Technologies, Inc.



=> Illumina, Inc.



=> Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



=> NATERA, INC.



=> PerkinElmer Inc.



=> Eurofins LifeCodexx AG



=> IGENOMIX



Chapter - 11 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.