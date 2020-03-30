Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Increasing fortified food additive demand in the form of microencapsulation and ease in tailoring in accordance with the requirement by biotechnologists is expected to support nutritional lipids market. Moreover, lipids as fats provide nine calories per gram to the body, and thereby making them the most energy rich food components.

Focus towards agreements by international bodies including WHO and FAO to certify nutritional lipids as energy and membrane function enhancer will stimulate industry expansion. Extensive R&D investments to improve final food product efficiency and nutrient content to further increase its salability will propel nutritional lipids market expansion.



Company Profiles

1. BASF

2. DSM

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. Polaris Industries

5. FrieslandCampina

6. FMC Corporation

7. Royal Canin

8. Neptune Wellness Solutions

9. Nordic Naturals

10. Omega Protein

11. The Kerry Group

12. Omega-9 Oils

13. Connoils LLC

14. CRODA INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

15. Pharma Marine



Dietary supplement is projected to witness growth over 9.5% up to 2024, weight management and overall body performance development will remain key factors for the growth in this segment. Advancement of encapsulation technologies, improving durability and quality preservation of the inside material will fuel nutritional lipids market penetration. Gymnasiums, yoga centers and health clubs also contribute substantially to the growing demand for dietary supplements.

Animal source is expected to obtain over 50% of the overall nutritional lipids market share by 2024. This source is extensively used to produce Omega-3 and other fish oil-based products. Omega-3 is well recognized across the food industry to possess 100% content rate in fish oil, whereas plant sources account for less than 10%.



The global nutritional lipids market is competitive, as the large presence of regional as well as global manufacturers having presence across the value chain. Some of the key industry players include DSM, BASF, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Croda International, Polaris and FMC Corporation. Rising competition among existing players and new entrants is anticipated to enhance product development during the forecast period.

Elaborating further on the recent scoop, the global supplier of life science products, MilliporeSigma, entered into an agreement to be the exclusive multi-national distributor of the Alabama-based company's top research lipids portfolio outside the United States. Sources reveal that the terms of agreement included the utilization of MilliporeSigma's marketing and e-commerce platforms to distribute the lipids and attract larger consumer base. Similar efforts undertaken by other leading companies are expected to carve a lucrative roadmap for nutritional lipids industry in the years ahead. Betting on the shifting consumer preferences in terms of health consciousness and technological advancements, analysts anticipate the global nutritional lipids market to exceed USD 15 billion by 2024.



According to reliable sources, Omega-3 has been the subject of research for more than 20 years and has documented positive results with regard to cognitive, heart, and eye health. The nutritional lipids including omega-3, omega-6, and MCTs (Medium Chain Triglycerides) are widely used in enhancing brain health and preventing depression, anxiety, and heart diseases. On account of these key properties, nutritional lipids market is attesting extensive product scope from food fortification and pharmaceutical applications. Driven by an already high level of consumer awareness regarding the importance of omega-3 rich products, the global nutritional lipids market is poised to gain exceptional proceeds from this segment. The omega-3 market valuation of over USD 4 billion in 2016 provides justification to the aforementioned fact.



Speaking of the anticipated and present trends, R&D investments is one of the top-notch strategies adopted by nutritional lipids market players to leverage the business opportunities. One such relevant example is of Stepan Company which announced its sponsorship at the International GOED Exchange 2018, in a bid to feature the key differentiating parameter of its Marinol® product line.



According to sources, the Seattle-based conference saw the participation of many companies that table topped their latest product portfolios. Reports cite that Stepan demonstrated its Omega-3 products which offered different DHA and EPA ratios to provide dietary and health benefits. These products can be primarily used in food supplements, infant nutrition, and functional foods.