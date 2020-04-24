Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- According to Global Market Insights, Organic Ice Cream Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Frozen Bakery Additives industry.

2016 Market Size - USD 950 million

2025 Forecast Value - USD 1.2 billion +



Companies Profiled based on Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook & SWOT Analysis:

- Yili Group

- Stonyfield

- Haagen Dazs

- Straus Family Creamery

- Oregon Ice Cream: Julie's Organic, Alden's Organic, Cascade Glacier

- Organic Meadow Limited Partnership

- Marshfield Farm Ice Cream

- Blue Marble Ice Cream

- Boulder Homemade, Inc.

- Gelato-go

- Brio Ice Cream

- Peter's Original

- Alden's Ice Cream

- BeGood&

- So Delicious Dairy Free

- Succharia Organic Ice Cream

- LUV Ice Cream

- Roskilly Co.



Robust growth in organic food & beverages industry owing to rise in health consciousness is propelling the organic ice cream market growth. Growing demand for chemical free healthy foods is expected to support industry development. Changing dietary patterns and consumer focus towards more natural foods due to rising awareness on the ill effects of artificial ingredients driving product sales. Factors such as mobility, attractive packaging, innovative flavors, and product varieties likely to boost product sales.

Increasing organic milk production owing to adoption of biological farming practices is fueling the product penetration. For instance, as per the statistics provided by the European Commission, the total organic farming area in the EU increased by 25% from 2012 to 2017. Developed regions including Europe and North America are among the leading organic milk producers. Rise in sorbet consumption coupled with growing healthier alternatives demand among young generation will create new growth opportunities. Countries including the U.S., New Zealand, Australia, Finland, and Sweden observe the highest ice cream consumption per capita in 2018 and expected to provide business outlook for industry participants.



Favorable government policies to supporting the organic food & beverage production will drive the industry development. Manufacturers are more focused on launching innovative & natural fruit flavors to enhance the product adoption. For instance, in January 2019, Alden's launched 8 new favors in the U.S. to enhance their product portfolio. Technological advancements to produce reduced-fat, low-calorie, and improved nutrition content play an important role. However, premium price of organic sorbet as compared to the conventional one can hamper the product adoption rate.



Key Highlights of this report:

Base Year: 2018

Growth Projections - 2019 to 2025

Historical data coverage: 2014 to 2018

Number of Pages - 530

Data Tables - 810



North America dominated the global organic ice cream market, accounting for over 40% share in 2018. The key aspects supporting the business growth the region include strong demand for natural based products, growing organic milk production, and highest ice cream consumption. As per AGMRC, the U.S. organic milk production reached 4.03 billion pounds in 2016. Further, rise in consumer health consciousness along with government initiatives to ensure authenticity of products will support the market expansion.