The global pet insurance market size is projected to reach USD 11.25 billion by 2026. The increasing pet adoption in leading countries across the world will have a direct impact on the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Pet Insurance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Policy Coverage Type (Accident & Illness, Accident Only, Others), By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Others), By Provider (Public, Private) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 6.05 billion in 2018. Driven by flexibility in product offerings, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.



Leading Players operating in the Pet Insurance Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Trupanion

- Anicom Holdings

- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

- ASPCA

- Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC.

- Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC

- Figo Pet Insurance LLC.

- Agria Pet Insurance Ltd

- 24PetWatch

- Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC.



Europe to Emerge Dominant; Influx of Start-ups to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing pet insurance market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Europe generated the highest market revenue in 2018. Europe is projected to dominate the market in the coming years driven by the increasing number of start-ups in several countries across this region. The increasing number of government initiatives to promote animal wellness and health, coupled with encouragement for pet adoption, will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides Europe, the market in North America will exhibit considerable CAGR. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 1.42 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.



Market Segmentation

By Policy Coverage Type

- Accident & Illness

- Accident Only

- Others

By Animal Type

- Cat

- Dog

- Others

By Provider

- Public

- Private

By Geography

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (U.K.- Wales, England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia- Western Australia, Queensland, Australian Capital Territory, South Australia, Tasmania, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



Detailed Table of Content:



1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Pricing Analysis of Top Insurers, by Animal Type

4.2. Pet Adoption Statistics, Across Major Countries

4.3. Key Merger And Acquisition Strategies by Top Players

4.4. New Product Launch

5. Global Pet Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Policy Coverage Type

5.2.1. Accident & Illness

5.2.2. Accident Only

5.2.3. Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal Type

5.3.1. Cat

5.3.2. Dog

5.3.3. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider

5.4.1. Public

5.4.2. Private

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

6. North America Pet Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Policy Coverage Type

6.2.1. Accident & Illness

6.2.2. Accident Only

6.2.3. Others

6.3. Market Analysis – By Animal Type

6.3.1. Cat

6.3.2. Dog

6.3.3. Others

6.4. Market Analysis – By Provider

6.4.1. Public

6.4.2. Private

6.5. Market Analysis – By Country

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.2. Canada

7. Europe Pet Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis – By Policy Coverage Type

7.2.1. Accident & Illness

7.2.2. Accident Only

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Market Analysis – By Animal Type

7.3.1. Cat

7.3.2. Dog

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Market Analysis – By Provider

7.4.1. Public

7.4.2. Private

7.5. Market Analysis – By Country/sub-region/sub-region

7.5.1. U.K.

7.5.2. Germany

7.5.3. France

7.5.4. Spain

7.5.5. Italy

7.5.6. Sweden

7.5.7. Rest of Europe



Continued...



