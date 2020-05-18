Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solution market is projected to exceed USD 2 billion by 2025. The major market drivers are an increase in the adoption of wireless devices, increasing government support for smart cities, surging demand for cost-effective wireless network infrastructure, and shift toward cloud-based networking technologies. The enterprises are looking for reliable and cost-effective network solutions to manage physical security devices such as IP cameras and access control systems. The adoption of IoT devices across residential & commercial sectors is another factor that will help the market growth.



The Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solution market segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 18% over the forecast period due to the increase in the wireless adoption by enterprises. PSE reduces the need to install additional cabling systems to connect and power these wireless devices separately. The growing demand for high-power devices due to a significant rise in the IIoT adoption is enabling the leading technology companies to develop innovative PSE devices. For instance, in July 2017, NETGEAR, a global leading networking devices provider, introduced 24-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Managed Pro Switch with 2 SFP ports (GS724TPv2) to support high-density PoE installations. This new product helped the SMEs in the easy deployment of PoE-based VoIP phones and IP surveillance.



The healthcare ecosystem is increasingly coming to include smart technologies that will significantly contribute to Power over Ethernet solutions market growth in the forecast years. For instance, use of IP cameras in the hospitals and healthcare facilities is anticipated to become ubiquitous in the times to come. Hospitals have started deploying IP cameras to monitor when a patient sits up in bed, gets out of bed, or is tossing and turning in a restless effort to get to sleep. These cameras have enhanced patient care to a greater extent. Use of IP cameras has been growing in hospitals to observe high risk patients efficiently. Adoption of IP cameras will in turn augment PoE solutions market outlook in the coming years.



Another utilitarian device which will supplement growth of PoE solutions industry is increasing use of VoIP phones. By deploying VoIP phones, enterprises have been incessantly improving communication and collaborations among employees and remote users to increase business productivity. Leveraging the benefits of converged voice and data services, companies have enhanced their performance and communication. The convergence of unified communication services and enterprise VoIP to enable video-conferencing, live-chat, and other calling capabilities is expected to fuel VoIP market size and invariably expand PoE solutions industry trends.



Top Key Player are: Advantech Co. Ltd. (Advantech B+B SmartWorx Inc.), Analog Devices, Inc. (Linear Technology Corporation), Avaya Inc. (Avaya Holdings Corporation), Belden Inc., Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., euromicron AG (MICROSENS GmbH & Co. KG), HPE, Huawei Technologies, Kinetic Technologies Holdings Limited (Akros Silicon, Inc.), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Microchip Technology Incorporated (Microsemi Corporation), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., NETGEAR, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Silicon Laboratories, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc.



