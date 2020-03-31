Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Changing consumer perceptions towards animal diets, and rising demand for high quality derivative products such as eggs, meat, and milk in Asia Pacific is expected to provide profitable opportunities to prebiotics market growth.

In Europe, prebiotic products can only be labeled and advertised if the manufacturer provides specific and measurable evidence on the efficacy of products which is making companies to opt for high quality and effective strains thus boosting market share.



Company Profiles

1. DuPont

2. Cargill

3. Abbott

4. FrieslandCampina

5. Sigma-Aldrich

6. Weetabix

7. BENEO

8. Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

9. Yakult USA

10. ROQUETTE FRERES

11. Jarrow Formulas

12. Groupe SOLACTIS SAS

13. Mitushi Biopharma

14. BEGHIN MEIJI



Manufactures in North America and European markets are bringing alternative prebiotic products and trying to expand product segment by introducing new hybrid, and customized strains that offer more nutritional benefits thereby fostering market growth.

Increasing demand for high quality food & beverage additives owing to changing consumer perceptions towards healthy diets, and rising awareness on benefits of prebiotics induced food products may boost market share. Prebiotics are widely used in fortifying snacks, dry foods, and bakery products as it offers high antioxidant concentration and aids in easy digestion without triggering the production of bile and gastric acids such as potassium chloride & sodium chloride thus reducing the risk of chronic digestive ailments which is likely to encourage prebiotic demand.

Rising demand for easily digestible animal feed ingredients owing to rising awareness towards the quality of milk and meat products may boost market share. MOS prebiotic strain is widely used in supplement ruminant diets as it aids in easy breaking down of plant material and increases the quantity & quality of milk. Increasing demand of milk & derivative products such as butter and cheese, growing infant population, and rising health consciousness may encourage the use of prebiotic strains and accelerate market share.



Rising per capita income, growing health awareness, and improved access to high-quality ingredients should accelerate Asia Pacific prebiotics market growth. It is widely in manufacturing dietary supplements as it aids in maintaining normal glucose levels and strengthens the immune system to trigger the production of intestinal flora and fauna. Rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of digestive disorders such as chronic ulcers, acidity, and constipation is attracting consumers to switch towards easily digestible and natural supplements which may augment market share.

Recently, the scientific community unearthed that prebiotics used in dietary supplements and fermented food can have a positive impact on sleep patterns and have proved beneficial in lowering the physiological effect of stress. In addition, researchers stress on the fact that proper nutrition can indeed improve brain function and development, which can only be achieved through the consumption of a diet rich in prebiotics, thus laying the ground for prebiotics market expansion. These products, in recent times, have been used increasingly in most of the sleep-enhancing solutions, which would push prebiotics market trends considerably.

As per a research study carried out by the Piglet Nutrition and Cognition Lab in the University of Illinois, prebiotics can enhance the exploratory behavior and memory of an infant when included in infant formula. Breast milk is also one of the best resources of prebiotics, however, in many cases, babies find mother's milk insufficient for complete nutrition. Pertaining to the same, many players in prebiotics industry have developed infant formula fortified with prebiotics, which can be useful for the babies' cognitive development. In fact, infant formula comprising cow's milk with polydextrose, synthetic carbohydrate, and galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) is naturally prebiotic. As per Global Market Insights, Inc., owing to the increasing use of galacto-oligosaccharide in infant formula, prebiotics market from GOS ingredients is slated to register an annual growth rate of more than 9% over 2017-2024.



Nonallergic asthma, triggered by exercise, stress, medications, and illnesses can be amply reduced by supplying gut bacteria through prebiotics. For the record, in the U.S., asthma is one of the commonly occurring respiratory problems, affecting 6.3 million children and 17.7 million adults. The FDA has regulated few norms to clarify addition of prebiotics in foods that will be liable to be considered as a medical food, functional, and dietary supplement. As per statistics, shifting trends toward increasing consumption of dietary supplements is likely to boost U.S. prebiotics market share over the years ahead.