Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- With potentially growing interest in the improvement of digestive health through supplements, prebiotics market size has indeed observed a striking ascent in the last few years. Vital foods that have long since been a natural source for prebiotics, have now witnessed a decline in consumption, plausibly on account of the changing lifestyle habits. In consequence, this paradigm shift in meal consumption has manifested itself in the form of obesity, Alzheimer's, diabetes, cancer and myriad other diseases that are now widespread across the globe.



Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/410



Amidst this scenario, the importance of prebiotics that act as a type of fertilizer to the beneficial bacteria already present in the gut has been doubly stressed upon, which has indeed also had a major impact on the popularity of prebiotics industry. Prebiotics are naturally present in foods like leeks, onions, garlic, bananas, wheat grain, yogurt and biscuits. However, prebiotics are being added to an expanding array of food products that can be as varied as puddings to frozen chicken, owing to which prebiotics market has been gaining increased momentum since the last few years.



One of the most lucrative end-use domains of prebiotics market is the F&B sector. The rise in lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity, especially in Europe and the US has increased awareness among the regional and global populace, enabling them to have a renewed look at their diet. Subsequently, this changed outlook has augmented prebiotics market size from the sub-verticals of the F&B sector. Say for instance, subject to the increased demand of fermented meat owing to its effectiveness in improving fiber functionality, it has been forecast that prebiotic industry share from fermented meat applications will witness a CAGR of 13% over 2017-2024. Speaking along similar lines, prebiotics market has also found potential growth avenues through the animal feed sector. With the restriction of use of antibiotics and growth hormones in animal feed, use of prebiotics in the same has gained momentum as prebiotics enhance metabolism and enhance the overall health of livestock.



Browse key industry insights spread across 155 pages with 117 market data tables & 23 figures & charts from the report, "Prebiotics Market" Size in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/prebiotics-market



Gaining consumer confidence would be one of the many challenges faced by prebiotics market players. The concept of prebiotics has not become as popular as the concept of probiotics so far, and a large percentage of consumers are not only skeptical, but also refusing to compromise on appetizing products for the sake of healthy eating. However, as the digestive and immunity enhancing qualities of prebiotics are increasingly coming to light, it is estimated that the prebiotics market will witness exponential growth in the years ahead. As per estimates, prebiotics industry size will cross USD 8.5 billion by 2024, from a valuation of USD 3.5 billion in 2016.

Nonallergic asthma, triggered by exercise, stress, medications, and illnesses can be amply reduced by supplying gut bacteria through prebiotics. For the record, in the U.S., asthma is one of the commonly occurring respiratory problems, affecting 6.3 million children and 17.7 million adults. The FDA has regulated few norms to clarify addition of prebiotics in foods that will be liable to be considered as a medical food, functional, and dietary supplement. As per statistics, shifting trends toward increasing consumption of dietary supplements is likely to boost U.S. prebiotics market share over the years ahead.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/410



Subject to the fact that these products extensively aid health improvement, research institutes and pivotal medical care companies have been working continuously to bring forth highly upgraded, reliable, accurate, and reproducible diagnosis methodologies that will have a significant impact on prebiotics industry trends. Additionally, the ongoing research in molecular biology related to product functionality and the development of customized products tailored to the consumer's request are also certain to stimulate prebiotics market size.