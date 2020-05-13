Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Consumers increasingly prefer food products based on natural ingredients and exhibit the rising awareness regarding nutritional & health benefits of proanthocyanidins which should create various opportunities for the market growth. The growing preference for dietary interventions to reduce the prevalence of lifestyle-induced diseases, such as heart disorders and diabetes, is the primary contributing factor for proanthocyanidins market growth.



Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4436



Company Profiles

1. Naturex

2. Indena

3. Nexira

4. Swanson

5. Polyphenolics, a division of Constellation Brands

6. Advanced Functional Nutrition

7. GROUPE GRAP'SUD

8. Xi'an Yuensun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd.

9. Bio-Botanica Inc

10. Now Foods

11. ACTIV'INSIDE

Growing healthcare awareness, rising per capita expenditure on healthcare, and improving access to high-value drugs should accelerate the North America proanthocyanidins market growth. Condensed tannins play a vital role in reducing blood pressure in hypertensive patients and offer protection from heart diseases which has driven the market demand. Proanthocyanidins are effective in reducing a tingling sensation or feeling of heaviness in the legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency, which should promote market growth.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/proanthocyanidins-market

Several manufacturers are engaged in launching new proanthocyanidins to satisfy rising demand pertaining to the personal care and dietary supplement industry growth. Various market players have also adopted strategic partnerships that allow product diversification and utilize the advantages of well-established distribution networks. Most manufacturers offer proanthocyanidins of specific grades, such as cosmetics, medicine, and food-grade, to cater to specific customer requirements which should trigger market growth.

Proanthocyanidins Market is expected to exceed USD 12 billion by 2026. The rising preference for preventive healthcare and the growing elderly population have increased the requirement for dietary supplements and fortified food products, which is driving the market.

The demand for cranberry proanthocyanidins is increasing globally for benefits such as versatility, anti-cancer properties, and effectiveness against urinary tract infections. The growing demand for nutritious food products in Asia Pacific market along with increasing consumer awareness of health benefits of proanthocyanidins is driving the market growth.

Inquiry Of this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4436

The rising demand for dietary supplements market in Latin American countries including Brazil and Argentina to treat nutritional deficiency is expected to boost industry growth. Indena, NOW Foods, Naturex, Nexira, Swanson, and Activ'Inside are among the major players operating in the global proanthocyanidins market

Companies are offering innovative products with high condensed tannin content and a clean production process to gain a competitive edge over their rivals