Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Rare Sugar Market is expected to exceed USD 1.6 billion by 2026. Changing consumer perceptions towards the use of low-calorie sugar alternatives and rising awareness related to potential benefits of rare sugar may boost market share. The market demand for rare sugar is increasing due to their benefits such as low-calorie, high digestive feasibility along with favorable regulation.



Rising demand for naturally sourced low-calorie sugar due to rise in diabetic population and changing perceptions on maintaining overall health across the globe is expected to boost market share. Changing outlook towards the use of natural preservatives in cosmetics and increasing demand for anti-aging and moisture retaining cosmetic preparations is expected to open new avenues for rare sugar industry expansion.

Some of the major players operating in rare sugar market include DuPont, Douglas Laboratories, Sweet Cures, Matsutani Chemical Industry, and Tate & Lyle. Companies are investing in R&D and mass production to make rare sugars commercially available in cost efficient manner which is likely to augment market growth.

Stringent government regulations in European food & beverage industry towards labelling requires deceleration for sugar and carbohydrates in prepacked food. This regulation is making manufactures opt for naturally derived rare sugar sweeteners with low glycemic index which is likely to boost market growth.

Manufactures operating in the industry are expanding product portfolio and diversifying segments by engaging in collaborations to develop high performance products and offer market opportunities. Increasing cases of diabetes and rising awareness towards the use of rare sugars is likely to boost market demand. Rare sugars help in easy digestibility by triggering digestive efficacy and increasing the metabolic rate. It can also be prescribed to diabetic patients and regular consumption of helps in maintaining insulin and bile levels. Changing consumer outlook towards the table sugar is making them opt for low calorie alternatives which is likely to augment market share.



Changing consumer perceptions towards dental health and rising cases of problems such as cavities and gingivitis is likely to boost rare sugar market in oral pharmaceuticals. It aids in inhibiting the production of harmful bacteria and reduces the risk of cavities, bad breath, and bleeding gums. Rare sugar also helps in teeth whitening as it reduces the appearance of stains on teeth and promotes healthy gum formation. Rising premiumization and increasing demand for more targeted solutions will accelerate the market growth.

Increasing concerns on use of chemical ingredients in cosmetic preparations is likely to boost demand for rare sugar from Asia Pacific cosmetic & personal care market. It is widely used in manufacturing luxury cosmetics, scrubs, lotions, and lip care products as it aids in moisture retention without triggering oil production. Increasing prevalence of acne, tanning, and patches is making consumers opt for exfoliating serums and scrubs which is likely to drive market growth. Changing consumer outlook on dermatological aspect of healthcare and rising inclination to opt for premium cosmetics is likely to foster market demand.



Rare sugar market has several manufacturers engaged in developing new extraction methods to provide high quality products and diversify their product portfolio. Various market players have also adopted strategic partnerships & acquired firms to enter new market and expand geographical presence. Companies are engaged in segment diversification by collaborating with firms which should trigger market growth.