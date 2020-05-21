What's Driving the Service Robotics Market Growth? Key Players Are 3D Robotics, AeroVironment, BAE Systems, DeLaval, DJI, ECA Group, ECOVACS Robotics, Intuitive, Lely, Me

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Powered by the robust industrialization trends, service robotics market has been escalating at an astonishing rate over the recent years. The technology has established its stance as an interface between industry and service sector and has garnered a mass popularity across a plethora of domains like defense, healthcare, entertainment, household, and logistics. If reports are to be relied on, the commercialization matrix of the business space has taken a prominent turn in the recent years, courtesy – the significant proliferation of IoT, cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and machine learning. In fact, as per estimates, global shipments of service robots surpassed 7.5 million units in 2016 and is further anticipated to witness a remarkable y-o-y growth of 20% over 2017-2024.



The major players operating in the market-



1. 3D Robotics

2. AeroVironment

3. BAE Systems

4. DeLaval

5. DJI

6. ECA Group

7. ECOVACS Robotics

8. Intuitive

9. Lely

10. Medtronic

11. Northrop Grumman

12. Omron Adept Technologies

13. Parrot

14. Samsung Electronics

15. SoftBank Robotics Europe



With further enhancements in this technology, the sector has witnessed yet another revolution – AIVs (Autonomous Intelligent Vehicles), enabling greater autonomy, longer battery life, and more flexible & scalable robotic system. Increasing deployment of such robots in indoor as well as outdoor logistics applications for ensuring a better operational efficiency has in turn, fueled service robotics industry growth. Estimates claim that logistics applications contributed over USD 1 billion to the global service robotics market landscape in 2016.



