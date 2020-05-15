What's Driving the Silica Flour Market Trend? : By Key Plyers FINETON Industrial Minerals Ltd., Delmon Group, Saudi Emirates Pulverization Industries

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Silica Flour Market has nine major application segments including sodium silicate, fiberglass, cultured marble, additive, reinforcing filler, foundry work, ceramic frits & glaze, oil well cements, glass & clay production, and other applications. Fiberglass segment is anticipated to grow by a healthy rate till 2024 owing to its usage in buildings and automobiles. The segment is likely to occupy 25% of total industry revenue by 2024. Sodium silicate segment mostly finds its application as adhesives, detergents, anticorrosive, binders, coagulant aids, deflocculates, cement, catalyst bases, and zeolites in various industries. The segment is likely to witness growth exceeding 6% CAGR and is anticipated to be a major propelling force behind the growth of silica flour market. Glass application segment is poised to grow at a fast rate in the forecast years due to its usage in a broad range of activities such as housing, medical technology, packaging, solar panels, biotechnology, tableware, and electronics appliances.



Fiberglass possesses high insulation properties, subject to which it is used in construction and renovation activities. It also reduces the heat exchange from the building interiors to the external surroundings and maintains overall building temperature, thereby complying with building norms laid out by the government. Owing to this factor, fiberglass applications had contributed to more than 25% of the overall silica flour market in 2015 and is anticipated to grow significantly over the coming years.



The aforementioned companies have a strong base in Germany, the automotive center of the world, owing to which Germany silica flour industry will earn a remarkable revenue over 2016-2024. The increasing usage of sodium silicate in construction projects will also spur Europe silica flour market, with Germany being a key regional contributor. These companies are pioneers of novel technologies, and have recently begun to implement fiberglass in their automobiles, as it prevents external factors from affecting the comfort factor of the vehicles, thereby spurring silica flour industry from fiberglass applications.



Asia Pacific is the most prominent region in the silica flour market owing to rising investments in the infrastructure & construction industry. Growing automobile market will also be a contributing factor for the products rising demand in Asia Pacific. The region is expected to occupy a considerable share in the overall market by 2024. North America is another important silica flour industry and the regional growth will be mainly propelled by growing tire demand from a well-developed automotive sector. Rising glass demand from the renewable energy sector is also anticipated to favor the regional industry growth.



Silica flour market players include Silica Holdings, SCR-Sibelco N.V., Premier Silica, AGSCO Corp, FINETON Industrial Minerals Ltd., Delmon Group, Saudi Emirates Pulverization Industries, Sil Industrial Minerals, Opta Minerals, Hoben International Limited, Premier Silica, International Silica Industries Company, and Adwan Chemical Industries Company.



Glimpse of Table of Content (ToC)

Chapter 3. Silica Flour Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry size and forecast, 2013 – 2024

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Vendor matrix

3.3.2. Distributor matrix

3.4. Industry impact forces

3.4.1. Growth drivers

3.4.1.1. Strong outlook for fiberglass from construction industry

3.4.1.2. Increasing adoption of glass in multiple application

3.4.1.3. Flourishing automobile industry

3.4.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4.2.1. Health and environmental hazards

3.5. Growth potential analysis, 2015

3.6. Regulatory trends

3.6.1. U.S.

3.6.2. Europe

3.6.3. China

3.7. Porter's analysis

3.8. Company market share analysis, 2015

3.9. PESTEL analysis

3.10. Regional price trends

3.10.1. Cost structure analysis

3.10.2. Raw material trends



