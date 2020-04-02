What's Driving the Spray Adhesives Market Trend? : By Key Players Avery Dennison Corporation., H. B. Fuller., Arkema Group., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, DowDuPont, Inc

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Spray adhesives facilitate adhesion for materials such as metal, wood, plastic and fabric and make repairs extremely easy. Spray glues are available in different varieties and are used for a range of applications based on their strength and adhesion levels. Over the coming years, spray adhesives market trends will be largely driven by extensive application in construction, transportation, footwear, packaging, and other end-use sectors.



Polyurethane-based spray adhesives are multipurpose glues that offer permanent adhesion along with excellent flexibility and isolation. The product is prominently used in building & construction, woodworking, footwear production, and lamination applications. PU adhesives represent one of the major constituents in footwear and functional textiles as a binder of breathable film and fabric.



Global Market Insights, Inc., forecasts that global spray adhesives industry size will be worth US$9 billion by 2025. PU-based glues work effectively on a wide range of wood species, especially oily woods or woods that have high moisture content, where conventional adhesives are not as efficient. This property of the product makes it a suitable choice for a range of construction applications that make use of wood and across other woodworking operations.



Companies covered:



Avery Dennison Corporation., H. B. Fuller., Arkema Group., The , M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, DowDuPont, Inc. (Dow Corning), Mapei SpA, Beardow Adams Ltd, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Casa Adhesive, Inc, Chemique Adhesives & Sealants Ltd, Phillips Manufacturing Co, Spray-Lock Inc,



Increasing use of spray adhesives in footwear production



Global footwear businesses have witnessed profound transformation over the years. The industry has advanced significantly to not only address the functional needs of consumers, but to enhance the aesthetic appeal of footwear as well without compromising on quality.



Spray glues find widespread use in shoemaking and repairing applications such as assembling, modeling, finishing and lasting. With advancing fashion trends and evolving lifestyles of consumers, the global footwear industry will grow substantially in the near future.



A leading manufacturer of spray adhesives for shoes had launched an environmentally-friendly water-based spray glue. According to analysts, 80% of solvents used in conventional solvent-based spray adhesives can be hazardous to both the environment and the human body. The brand has managed to formulate a less-polluting, less hazardous water-based polyurethane spray adhesive, which apparently is also the first adhesive product to receive a Green Mark II from the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA), Taiwan, Republic of China.



Fluctuating raw material prices may be a major restraining factor for spray adhesives industry expansion. However, growing adoption of sports and leisure activities on account of mounting health concerns will surge the demand for sports and outdoor shoes. This will accelerate the growth of the footwear sector, opening up countless opportunities for spray adhesive manufacturers in the coming years.