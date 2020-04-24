What's Driving the Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Growth? : By Players: BASF SE, the Dow Chemical Company, Zeon, Styron Europe GmbH, Mallard Creek Polymers

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- Driven by extensive adoption in diverse industries, such as paper, adhesive, and sealants, paints and coatings, rubber, etc., styrene butadiene latex market has witnessed a widespread commercialization portfolio over the recent years. Rapid expansion of the education sector on a global scale is one of the chief factors propelling styrene butadiene latex industry demand. Also, growing construction industry and expanding urbanization are likely to carve a lucrative growth path for the market. Styrene butadiene latex as admixture offers essential adhesion to mortars, cement bond coats, and concrete by improving bond strength and chemical resistance. The product has been garnering massive popularity as an adhesive for construction materials to reinforce bond strength, which will further impel styrene butadiene industry demand.



Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2199



Major questions addressed through this global research report:

1. What are the demanding sectors for driving this global market?

2. Which are the major key players and competitors?

3. What will be the market size of the global market?

4. Which are the recent advancements in the global market?

5. What are the restraints, threats, and challenges in front of the market?

6. What are the global opportunities in front of the market?

7. How digital footprint helps to expand the business structure and economic outcomes?



According to a comprehensive research report compiled by Global Market Insights, Inc., styrene butadiene latex market size is likely to surpass $9 billion by 2024.



The spiraling demand for paper from education, packaging, and other sectors has generated significant styrene butadiene latex market demand. For example, China is the largest producer, as well as consumer of paper. The country recorded paper production of over 108 million tons and consumption of over 106 million tons. Thus, flourishing paper processing industry is expected to fuel styrene butadiene latex market growth.



Low and high butadiene content styrene butadiene latex is majorly used in the production of adhesives. Adhesives and sealants are largely used in construction



, automotive, paper processing, and electrical industry, which will indirectly influence styrene butadiene latex industry outlook. In 2016, styrene butadiene latex market share from adhesives application accumulated gains over $280 million and the segment is predicted to showcase similar growth patterns over the forecast period.



Request For Discount of this Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-discount/2199



Regionally, Latin America has induced considerable styrene butadiene latex industry demand, in part, due to expanding textile industry. Socio-economic development and growing population are positively impacting textile industry demand in the region. The construction industry is also expanding rapidly in the region owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization. Also, Latin America has been observing escalating demand for paper products on account of flourishing packaging industry in Mexico and Brazil, which will significantly contribute to styrene butadiene latex market size.