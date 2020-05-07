Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Surgical Glue Market (Product Type - Natural, Synthetic, and Semi-synthetic; Application - Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgeries, General Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, and Other Applications; End User - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End User): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Increasing Number of Road Accidents Boost the Growth of the Surgical Glue Market



According to IGR analyst, the wound or cut sealing and preventing blood loss are major concerns for surgery. Traditional solutions like stitches, staples, etc. are not only a painful solution but takes time to seal the cut as well. Due to such reasons, Surgical glues are becoming the first choice. Therefore, surgical glue is effective as well as it is a quick solution for the treatment which in turn drives the growth of this market.



Increasing Number of Road Accidents Boost the Growth of the Industry



On the other hand, an increasing number of road accidents boost the growth of the surgical glue market. For instance, according to WHO in December 2018, the number of annual road traffic deaths has reached 1.35 million. Road traffic injuries play a killer role, especially for youths and deaths, which happen primarily due to major blood loss. For such cases, surgical glue can play a phenomenal role to stop blood loss and save several lives.



Besides, increasing the number of cardiovascular disease patients is another factor propelling the growth of the market. In another instance from WHO, it is observed that Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number 1 cause of deaths. Around 17.9 million people die every year due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). In most of the Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), surgery is required where blood loss is expected a lot.



North America Holds the Highest Market Share



Geographically, North America holds the highest market share due to the growing investment in the R&D activities of the medical adhesive as well as for the several applications in different surgeries performed in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the rise in the number of people suffering from obesity, hypertension, cancer, and other deadly diseases.



Surgical Glue Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Surgical Glue Market Highlights



=> Surgical Glue Market Projection



=> Surgical Glue Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Surgical Glue Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Surgical Glue Market



Chapter - 4 Surgical Glue Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Surgical Glue Market by Product Type



=> Natural



=> Synthetic



=> Semi-Synthetic



Chapter - 6 Global Surgical Glue Market by Application



=> Cardiovascular Surgery



=> Orthopedic Surgeries



=> General Surgery



=> Cosmetic Surgery



=> Other Applications



Chapter - 7 Global Surgical Glue Market by End User



=> Hospitals



=> Clinics



=> Ambulatory Surgical Centers



=> Other End User



Chapter - 8 Global Surgical Glue Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC



=> Medtronic PLC



=> Baxter International Inc



=> CryoLife Inc.



=> Cohera Medical Inc



=> Adhesys Medical GmbH



=> Arch Therapeutics Inc



=> Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation



=> Lifebond Machines Pvt. Ltd.



=> Braun Medical Inc.



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



