Increasing Prevalence of the Hernia Due to the Changing Lifestyle



Surgical mesh is used during the surgery for the temporary or permanent support of weakened or damaged tissue and is made of the synthetic material that is in the form of a knitted mesh or non-knitted sheet. According to IGR analyst, increasing prevalence of the hernia due to the changing lifestyle, poor nutrition as well as smoking are the factor driving the growth of the surgical mesh market.



For instance, around 3 million hernia are performed globally while in the U.S about 1.2 million hernia repair procedures are performed every year alone to support the damaged tissue. On the other hand, the mortality rate of the hernia per 100,000 people is 0.5, as well as the annual rate of the healthy life lost, is 14.2. Manufacturers are also involved in the technological advancement of the surgical mesh which in turn enhances the growth of this market. Besides, the rise in the number of FDA approval of the surgical mesh in the last decades drives the growth of the market.



North America Holds the Highest Market



Geographically, the global surgical mesh market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Among all, North America holds the highest market in this market and is followed by Europe. In addition, the large population of people of this region is suffering from a disease such as a hernia as well as increasing adoption of surgical meshes as a treatment option which in turn boosts the growth of the surgical mesh market in this region.



On the other hand, improved healthcare facilities, as well as sedentary lifestyle practices, is another factor propelling the growth of the surgical mesh market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the presence of a large patient pool as well as the dramatic increase in the quality of healthcare. In addition, an increase in awareness about target disorder management also enhance the growth of this market.



Surgical Mesh Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Surgical Mesh Market Highlights



=> Surgical Mesh Market Projection



=> Surgical Mesh Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Surgical Mesh Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Surgical Mesh Market



Chapter - 4 Surgical Mesh Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Surgical Mesh Market by Type



=> Non-absorbable



=> Absorbable



=> Other Types



Chapter - 6 Global Surgical Mesh Market by Application



=> Hernia Repair



=> Traumatic Wounds



=> Other Facial Surgery



Chapter - 7 Global Surgical Mesh Market by End User



=> Hospitals



=> Clinics



=> Other End Users



Chapter - 8 Global Surgical Mesh Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> W.L. Gore & Associates



=> Boston Scientific Corporation Company



=> Molnlycke Healthcare



=> Ethicon Inc.



=> C.R. Bard, Inc



=> Tepha Company



=> LifeCell Corporation



=> B. Braun Melsungen AG



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



