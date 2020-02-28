Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- The global "surgical tables market size 2020" is expected to reach USD 1,204.2 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. An operating room offers technologically advanced equipment to surgeons for performing surgical procedures with efficiency. An operating table plays an important role in surgical procedures and is considered the essential equipment. The surgical table requires advanced technology and high-end specifications with an aim to enable healthcare providers to perform different types of procedures. Furthermore, the rising focus of market players towards the introduction of advanced surgical tables will promote the healthy growth of the market. For instance, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., manufacturer of hospital beds, furniture, other health care equipment, announced the acquisition of Trumpf Medical in 2014, which propelled the company to one of the leading players in the surgical tables market. In addition, the sale of these surgical products will strengthen the company's product portfolio, which, in turn, will create growth opportunities for the market.



- Trumpf Medical (HillRom Services, Inc.)

- Merivaara Corp.

- Getinge AB

- Steris plc.

- Staan Bio-Med Engineering Private Limited

- AGA SANITÄTSARTIKEL GMBH

- Mizuho OSI

- Alvo

- SCHAERER MEDICAL



The Latest Report on Surgical Tables Market provides detailed information regarding various insights into the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the Surgical Tables Market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2025 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.



Demand for Imaging And Specialty Surgery Tables to Boost Growth in North America



The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 278.8 million in 2018 and is projected to grow radically in the forthcoming years owing to the rising demand for powered surgical tables. The integration of hybrid operating rooms in the hospitals will further boost surgical tables market share in North America. The rising demand for imaging and specialty surgery tables in the U.S. and Canada will also accelerate revenue in the region. In addition, an increasing number of ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. and expansion of pre-exisiting hospitals will augment the healthy growth of the market in North America.



Launch of Allen Advance Table Lateral System to Speed Up Growth Process



Surgical tables usually last for 10 to 15 years and require replacement after its lifecycle. They are thus creating demand for new advanced surgical tables, which in turn will boost the surgical tables market trends. The rapid advancements in surgical tables by market players and the introduction of procedure specific operating tables have further led to the replacement of obsolete models with advanced surgical tables. Furthermore, in Jan 2017, Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions announced the launch of the Allen Advance Table Lateral System, a unique new offering to complement the Allen Advance Table.



Detailed Table of Content:



1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Number of Operating Rooms, By Key Countries, 2018

4.2. Healthcare Overview: Number of Hospitals, Hospital Beds, etc., Key Countries, 2018

4.3. Technology Advances, Surgical Tables

4.4. Pricing Analysis, Key Brands/ Key Players, 2018

4.5. Recent Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, Product Launches, etc.

5. Global Surgical Tables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

5.2.1. General Surgery Tables

5.2.2. Orthopedic Tables

5.2.3. Imaging Tables

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.3.1. Powered

5.3.2. Non-powered

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1. Hospitals & ASC's

5.4.2. Specialty Clinics

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

6. North America Surgical Tables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

6.2.1. General Surgery Tables

6.2.2. Orthopedic Tables

6.2.3. Imaging Tables

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.3.1. Powered

6.3.2. Non-powered

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.4.1. Hospitals & ASC's

6.4.2. Specialty Clinics

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.2. Canada

7. Europe Surgical Tables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

7.2.1. General Surgery Tables

7.2.2. Orthopedic Tables

7.2.3. Imaging Tables

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

7.3.1. Powered

7.3.2. Non-powered

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

7.4.1. Hospitals & ASC's

7.4.2. Specialty Clinics

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

7.5.1. U.K.

7.5.2. Germany

7.5.3. France

7.5.4. Spain

7.5.5. Italy

7.5.6. Rest of Europe

8. Asia pacific Surgical Tables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

8.2.1. General Surgery Tables

8.2.2. Orthopedic Tables

8.2.3. Imaging Tables

8.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

8.3.1. Powered

8.3.2. Non-powered

8.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

8.4.1. Hospitals & ASC's

8.4.2. Specialty Clinics

8.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

8.5.1. Japan

8.5.2. China

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Australia

8.5.5. Southeast Asia

8.5.6. Rest of Asia Pacific



