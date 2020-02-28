Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- According to the report, The global virtual reality in education market size is predicted to reach USD 13,098.2 Million by 2026. The rising inclination towards providing quality education with advanced technology is one of the key factors propelling the growth of the virtual reality in education market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Virtual Reality in Education Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content), By Application (K-12, Higher Education, and Vocational Training), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026"



Virtual Reality in Education Market stood at USD 656.6 Million in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 42.9% from 2019 to 2026.



The key companies are planning and adopting market strategies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, Oculus distributed a number of VR headsets and standalone Go headsets to education institutes across many countries. Furthermore, Oculus has also worked with the California state library, conducted research with MIT and Harvard universities to promote the VR headsets. These strategies will turn to boost the virtual reality in education market shares.



Prominent Companies Present in the Virtual Reality in Education Market are:



Google

HTC Corporation

Facebook Technologies, LLC.

Samsung

Sony

Unimersiv

Alchemy Immersive

EON Reality Inc.

Schell Games

Veative Labs

Avantis Systems Ltd.

RegattaVR



Market Segmentation -



1. By Component



Hardware

Software

Content



2. By Application



K-12

Higher Education

Vocational Training



3. By Region



North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland , and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)



Increasing Shift Towards VR Learning Environment will Spur Growth Prospects



The increasing adoption of online education will bode well for the market. The concept of a virtual classroom in various educational institutes and organizations will further enable the growth of the market. The gradual shift from the traditional learning environment to a virtual classroom, which includes web cameras, microphones, or other devices will stimulate the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about the benefits of virtual learning environment such as flexible schedule, more individual accountability, mobility, student-cantered learning, and others will propel the growth of the market. In addition, the lesser cost associated with the construction of classroom infrastructure will bolster the growth of the market.



Acquisition of Facebook to Spur Development



One of the Virtual Reality in Education Market trend is the acquisition of Oculus by Facebook. For instance, Facebook acquired Oculus and announced its distributing tethered, high powered Rift headsets and standalone Go headsets to serval educational institutes around the world starting with Seattle, Taiwan, and Japan. Oculus mentioned that it is working with schools and institutions in the US to use VR apps for education, training, and studies.



