Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- With retail values rising to US$465 billion in 2012, global bakery still offers good growth potential. Added value innovation focusing on health and convenience is strongly driven by developed markets, as obesity and time pressures mount. However, emerging market consumers are also becoming more willing - and able - to spend more on added value formats, such as high fibre. Meanwhile, volatile input costs, coupled with clean label and other ingredient trends, continue to drive product development...
Euromonitor International's What's Hot in Bakery: Global Industry Developments and Product Trends global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
