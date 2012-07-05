What's Next In Vaccines (Malaria, Diabetes, Alzheimer's, Allergies and 30 Other Targets in the 2012-2021 Vaccine Pipeline)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Vaccines are one of the most dynamic parts of the pharmaceutical business today but future growth will depend on a considerable amount of potential vaccines in the pipeline.This Kalorama Information report What's Next in Vaccines? examines and estimates the market for vaccines that have yet to be launched. What diseases may see a prophylactics vaccine option in the coming years? Which vaccines will have the most successful business model? Who are the major companies in this market, and possible new entrants? What can current vaccine success stories tell us about the future of the vaccine market? The following target areas are covered in the report:



Acne

Addiction

Allergy

Alzheimer’s Disease

Anthrax

Asthma

Campylobacter Infection

Chlamydia

Croup

Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

Dengue Fever

Diabetes

Ebola

Epstein-Barr Virus

Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC)

Heart Attack

Helicobacter Pylori

Hepatitis

Herpesvirus

Hookworm

>Hypertension

HIV/AIDS

Leishmaniasis

Malaria

MRSA Infection

Multiple Sclerosis

Obesity

Parainfluenza Virus Type 3

Parkinson’s Disease

Plague

Ross River Virus

Shigellosis

Stroke

Tuberculosis

West Nile Virus



For each of these areas the report provides Mortality, Severity and Treatment Availability ratings. For marketers and industry watchers a knowledge of all of the potential vaccines will be important to understand how pharma is seeking to renew bottom line with aggressive prophylactic strategies, and who the winners and losers in the near future may be. Kalorama Information has looked at the vaccine market three times in as many years for Kalorama Information, and in this report applies a knowledge of what companies have done in the past to potential efforts.



There are a number of trends that will impact the industry that market watchers will want to know about, and Kalorama Information has covered these trends; including: New Vaccine Technologies, DNA Vaccination, Recent Project Terminations, Innovative Delivery Systems, Edible Vaccines, Vaccine Patches, Funding Shortfalls. The report also discusses vaccine manufacturing methods and the approval process. In addition, the report focuses on the emerging vaccine activities of the following companies



Affiris

Alk-Abello A/S

Allergy Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Baxter Healthcare

Crucell

Cytos Biotechnology

GlaxoSmithKline

Hawaii Biotech

Merck & Co. Inc

Mymetics

Nabi Biopharmaceuticals

Novartis

Opexa Therapeutics

Sanofi Pasteur



This report provides forecasted revenues for products in development out to 2021. The report does not does not cover indication expansions of existing vaccine products, nor does it cover vaccines for which products currently exist and are widely available, but may need improvement. Development of vaccines that incorporate new production methods (such as the migration of chicken eggs to mammal, yeast or other cells) is also excluded. Cancer vaccines are excluded as Kalorama has an entire report on this topic.



Sales estimates for each market segment represent global revenues and are expressed in current dollars. Information for this report was gathered from a wide variety of published sources including company reports and filings, government documents, legal filings, trade journals, newspapers and business press, analysts’ reports and other sources.



