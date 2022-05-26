What's on the Agenda for CFO's in 2022

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2022 -- Since the impact of the pandemic has begun to ease somewhat, confidence levels have started to rise. Typical operating conditions are returning for many organisations, with others going above and beyond pre-pandemic levels thanks to innovation in services, infrastructure and delivery driven by recent change. However, there is still plenty to keep CFOs up at night in 2022, with supply chain disruption remaining high up the list. Supply chain issues are forecast to continue throughout the year and only 10% of CFOs expect problems to be resolved imminently. Small enterprises tend to feel more powerless - waiting for problems to be handled elsewhere - while larger businesses are taking steps to insulate against supply chain delays, such as reconfiguring supply chains or holding more stock. In addition, there are plenty of other issues weighing heavy on the minds of CFOs this year, including the need for greater automation and digital transformation. Two of the most pressing areas demanding attention of strategic leadership right now are employee retention and developing a talent pipeline. Addressing these challenges has led to companies trying a range of solutions from greater incentives to more flexible working options.



Supporting businesses in developing talent pipelines to secure the best leaders who will help to deliver against business strategy is a vital part of what Leathwaite does. These are the people who will help enterprises to navigate the ongoing challenges that many still face. It is one of the leading global CFO executive search firms operating from Dallas, Hong Kong, London, New York, Toronto and Zurich. CFO search is just one of the areas the team specialises in. They also place senior leaders across roles such as HR Director, CIO, CMO, legal and corporate governance and risk and compliance.



Since 1999, Leathwaite has supported more than 650 permanent assignments and over 100 executive interim appointments for FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 clients. It's not just about placing chief financial officers for Leathwaite but also maintaining long term relationships with CFOs and organisations, providing unbeatable insight, partnership and service. The firm has sourced CFO talent for a range of high profile organisations on a global level, from global retail banks and investment banks to international insurance firms and global data companies. It is a truly effective partner for CFO executive search in markets all over the world and for enterprises large and small.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Leathwaite: +44 207 151 5151



For more information about Leathwaite services, please go to https://www.leathwaite.com



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite are CFO recruiters, leaders in headhunting recruitment and human capital specialists, delivering an interconnected range of executive search, executive interim and data & insight services. Since establishing the business in 1999, Leathwaite has developed key international client partnerships across a range of industry sectors.