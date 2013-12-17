What's Special About Conflict Free Diamond Engagement Rings?

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- To quote Marilyn Monroe, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend” ….and so very right her observation is! The whole world over women unequivocally agree that they covet diamonds and as for romantic love, this sparkling rock, they feel, is the most suggestive. Precisely because of this reason diamond engagement rings are also their first preference for corroborating passionate associations.



However, no ordinary diamond pleases a lady of the era now. Today’s women specifically insist on knowing how the diamonds in their bands travelled from the mine to the merchant’s store and whether or not conflict free diamond engagement rings are being offered to them. These are rings fitted with diamonds that are certified by the Kimberley Process and sourced through eco-friendly techniques with the help of ethical labor.



What’s the Kimberley Process Certification?



It was in the year 2002 that UN decided to put a stop to the unscrupulous methods of diamond trading. This was done to ensure that these rocks were not only mined in a humane, ethical manner but also shipped across in accordance to the legal rules and regulations that were there to check conflict diamonds from inflowing into the supply-chain. Thus arrived the scheme of Kimberley Process Certification, which when a diamond is certified with, means that all enforced standards has been met with, legally and ethically, for mining and trading the stone.



As for any customer who buys a conflict free diamond, the jeweler is entailed to provide him/her with the KP certificate for verification. If it’s not there, the stone’s history of origin is not ascertained.



How to be sure of One's purchase?



Buying engagement rings fitted with conflict free diamonds invites some speculations on their part.



For one, they can check for the certification with their jeweler and he can provide them with the necessary papers to educate them about the diamond’s origin/history to confirm that its conflict free.



Alternatively, they can also choose to shop with a reputable diamond retailer like Bashford Jewelry who specializes in selling conflict free diamond engagement rings to buyers. They take special efforts to research the origin of the diamonds before sourcing, so that the environment stays sound and livelihoods are improved through responsible mining.



With Bashford, all can be sure about the price as well. They assure that being conflict free is not a reason for a diamond to be pricier and anyone don’t need to pay more for buying the engagement ring of their choice. It’s about measuring and establishing benchmarks only and that’s a gesture that they appreciate.



Media Contact

Bashford Jewelry

Contact: Mildred Stephens, CEO & Founder

Address: 1614 SW Webster St

Seattle, WA 98106

Toll Free Number: #888-568-3931

Local: #206-305-7040

URL: http://www.bashfordjewelry.com/