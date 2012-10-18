What's the Difference Between a Roll-off Container and a Dumpster

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- If you own a new home or apartment complex, or if you are opening a new business, you have a lot of decisions to make. Owning property comes with many responsibilities and bills. Making sure you understand those responsibilities typically means you'll understand the bills, since one generally follows the other. Although utilities like heat, water, power, and gas are often at the top of the list when thinking about brick-and-mortar costs for home of business, it's just as important to think about your long-term and short-term garbage disposal needs.



Waste disposal is serious business if you’re located in an urban area. Making sure that you have a clean and healthy-looking property is important as a home or business owner. Nobody wants neighbors calling to comment on the condition of their property if trash is left hung up in the landscaping and no business wants to appear dirty on the outside or customers may not bother coming inside. The first step to proper garbage disposal is determining what type of garbage you need to get rid of.



For those who own residential property a few trash cans or a dumpster is the best bet. These canisters provide permanent onsite storage for garbage while it is waiting to get picked up and taken to the landfill. Dumpsters are great for small to medium apartment complexes. They can hold a lot of garbage and can accommodate a variety of building sizes by altering when the pickup of the trash occurs. If the residents are few, the trash pickup could happen as infrequently as once per week. If the residents are tossing out a lot of trash on a daily basis, then daily garbage pickup can be arranged. A good combination of dumpster size and pickup schedule works together to ensure that you are getting your money’s worth for the service.



Dumpsters of even the largest size, however, are not suitable for every situation. In cases where a construction company is working or construction waste is being handled in large quantities, a roll-off container is the most cost-effective way to store and collect debris. These large containers come in a variety of sizes, ranging from 10 to 30 cubic yards. Because they are larger, they need to have a bigger space to sit while they are being filled. As with the dumpsters, you can regulate the frequency of pickup to modify the services to fit your business and needs.



Regardless of if you use a dumpster or a roll-off container, there are some materials that are not allowed. Asbestos and construction materials that contain asbestos are not allowed in on-site containers. The same goes for liquids that contain hazardous chemicals like paint and other solvents. Instead, these materials need specials treatment. You can call your local waste disposal company for more details.



