What's the Hype! Don't Miss the Drop

Over the last few months, Mr C, also known as Putitonline, has been helping hundreds of people mint their first NFT. Now, he's doing an exclusive collaboration with an exceptional 3D AR artist Jodi Phillips, also known as @ArtistJodi.



What's the collab?

Together, they've masterminded world-class Bitcoin NFT Shoe and Bag Collection to be released on OpenSea on Monday 10th May.



Mr C and ArtistJodi are beyond excited to announce their astounding collection, mixing AR, cryptocurrencies and their love of fashion and design for their new NFT series 'The Bitcoin Shoes Collection.'



The unique series of NFTs encompasses the number one cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin.



The Bitcoin Shoe Collection will come with a high-quality unlockable AR file, enabling its owners to fully immerse themselves in exploring their NFT using Augmented reality (AR).



Mr C and ArtistJodi will be releasing ten expertly designed shoes and bags in a range of colours. And, there also will be one set of each design with a matching Bitcoin Bag.



