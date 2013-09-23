WhatShouldIReadNext.com Adds Another Way to Find Great Books Online

Cornwall, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Leading book recommendation website WhatShouldIReadNext.com has launched a major new feature, allowing users to find completely new ways to discover great books to read.



WhatShouldIReadNext.com has been giving people around the world great reading recommendations for eight years now. The latest feature to be added provides a whole new way to find books. Now the site's millions of users can explore books by subject/genre as well as getting automatic recommendations from other users in the usual way. Want to find the top 20 books about horror at the site, for example? Now you can just go to http://whatshouldireadnext.com/subject/horror and see a list.



The site remains completely free to use and anyone can get reading suggestions in just seconds. Registered users can also create as many themed lists of books as they like - ideal for wishlists or managing reading lists - and the new subject data is fully integrated into users' existing lists. Another new feature at the site is the facility to batch import books from a list of ISBN numbers as well as from other websites.



Andrew Chapman, co-creator of the site, commented: "We're delighted to give people a whole new way to find books in seconds. No other book recommendation website makes it this easy to browse books by category or genre. Last month, Digital Book World featured WhatShouldIReadNext.com in their 'Top Ten Book Recommendation Platforms'. They gave us a joint-first score of 4/5, describing the site as 'streamlined, easy, and accurate'. That's just what we aim for - giving avid readers the quickest way online to get great suggestions for new books to read. Now there's a whole new way to do that!"



For more information visit http://www.whatshouldireadnext.com



URL:

http://www.whatshouldireadnext.com



Contact info:

contact@thoughtplay.com

Tel: +44 870 766 8304

Address: Thoughtplay Ltd, 1680 Chynoweth House, Trevissome Park, Truro, Cornwall TR4 8UN, United Kingdom