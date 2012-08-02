What'sMyCarWorth.co.uk Re-Launches With New Features and Intuitive Interface

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Determining the value of a used vehicle is vital whether you are buying or selling a vehicle. An industry benchmark is useful as it allows buyers to not overpay and sellers the opportunity to maximise their sale value.



For those who aren’t used vehicle experts, it can be difficult to determine a car’s value. WhatsMyCarWorth.co.uk has been getting a lot of attention lately for helping buyers and sellers to get an accurate valuation of vehicles.



The WhatsMyCarWorth.co.uk website was recently re-launched. The re-launched site features an expanded interface, new features, and the ability to connect with used car dealerships across the United Kingdom, among other things.



A spokesperson for WhatsMyCarWorth.co.uk explained why this re-launch was so important for the website:



“There are thousands of people across the United Kingdom trying to sell used vehicles, and we don’t want to waste their time. Our website has been streamlined to make it as easy as possible to go from thinking about selling a vehicle to actually selling that vehicle in just a few minutes. The intuitive tools we provide also ensure consumers are fully informed about the price they should expect for a vehicle, with the tool taking into account a host of factors including age and mileage.”



At the What’s My Car Worth? website, visitors will find a straightforward vehicle valuation form. Visitors simply input the make, model, edition, and year of a vehicle, then click the big red ‘Get Valuation’ button. Valuations are available for just about any type of vehicle.



Or, to avoid these steps, visitors can simply type in their UK registration number to receive an instant valuation. Using the redesigned website, vehicle owners can also adjust valuations according to mileage and condition.



Once visitors have determined the value of their vehicle, they can move onto the next step – finding a dealer. To do this, visitors simply input a postcode and click the ‘Find a Dealer’ button, after which a list of used car dealerships in their area will pop up.



The WhatsMyCarWorth.co.uk spokesperson believes the website is not only easy-to-use, but it also helps visitors save potentially thousands of pounds:



“It’s important to know the value of your vehicle before you enter negotiations with a used car dealer or a private individual. Knowing this information gives vehicle owners a significant advantage, and in many cases, it can help them save hundreds or even thousands of pounds on the sale of their vehicle.”



After receiving a fair and accurate valuation for their vehicle, visitors to the WhatsMyCarWorth.co.uk website can proceed to sell their car on local classifieds websites or connect with local used car dealers. No matter which option visitors choose, the website seeks to ensure that every visitor receives a fair and accurate valuation for their vehicle. Using the newly re-launched interface, WhatsMyCarWorth.co.uk wants to make it as easy as possible for visitors to find whatever information they are looking for.



