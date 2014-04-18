WHB Unleash New Range of Dedicated Servers

Auburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Their brand new line-up comprises of the most up-to-date Intel CPU’s that includes the high end E5-2620 v2 Intel Xeon, plus a wide range of flexibility in configuring the hardware; RAM can be upgraded to to 64GB DDR3 ECC and there is the option of SSD (up to 4 x 240GB RAID10) or HDD (up to 4 x 1TB RAID10) with bandwidths up to 20TB.



WebHostingBuzz’s single CPU server’s range from the Intel Xeon E3-1240 v3 to the E3-1270 v3, up to 4 x 3.5GHz. For dual CPU servers, WebHostingBuzz uses the latest Xeon E5 series - including the Intel Xeon E5-2609 v2 with speeds of 8 x 2.5GHz to the high end E5-2620 v2 configurable to 12 x 2.1GHz.



The E5 range specifically can improve performance up to 50%, includes Intel’s Turbo Boost Technology to advance processor frequencies as well as a host of other features such as Intel’s new and improved virtualization efficiencies, reducing virtualization overheads.



Energy usage is significantly reduced with these most recent CPU’s, making them an excellent investment for those requiring an environmentally friendly solution. These new CPU’s improve energy efficiency by up to 45% and optimized for WebHostingBuzz’s data centers.



WebHostingBuzz provide a grand selection of server configurations with the latest and greatest hardware. They also offer one of the widest range of server OS’s available. Choose from CentOS, Debian, Fedora, CloudLinux, Windows 2008 - 2012, Gentoo, FreeBSD and more.



Unlike some of their competitors, the expert support team at WebHostingBuzz are available around the clock all year around - including major holidays. The WebHostingBuzz team are both passionate and knowledgeable about all things hosting and can be contacted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.



WebHostingBuzz will have the server up and running within an amazing 4 hour turnaround time and an unbeatable 100% uptime guaranteed from their Tier III+ data center located in Atlanta, GA.



For more information on this wide range of new and improved dedicated servers, contact WebHostingBuzz on +1 (800) 252-1887 or via their website, www.webhostingbuzz.com