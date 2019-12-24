Wheat Germ Oil Market Scope, Prediction by Region, Applications and Technology Forecast by 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- The global Wheat Germ Oil market is expected to benefit from growing demand from various end-use industries including food, snacks, cosmetics, personal care, hair care, skin care, and dietary supplements. Manufacturers of Wheat Germ Oil are involved in extensive research and development, production capacity expansion, new product innovation, and promotion of key product brand to reinforce their market presence.



Manufacturers to Introduce Cold-Pressed Oil Forms in the Years to Come



Key manufacturers functioning in the Wheat Germ Oil market include CONNOILS LLC, Country Life, General Nutrition Centers, Inc., VIOBIN USA, Grupo Plimon, Viobin, Agroselprom, NOW Foods, Inlife Pharma Pvt. Ltd., LLC, Henan kun Hua Technology, NutriPlex Formulas Inc, Swanson Health Products, CONNOILS, Arista, Kanta enterprises Ltd, Navchetna Kendra, Zonghoo, Hebei Jiafeng Plant oils, Anyang Jingsen, Henan Yuanquan, Henan Ingredients Group Co, Ltd., KUNHUA BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., GNLD International LTD., and O & 3.



Widespread Application of Wheat Germ Oil to Act as a Key Driver



Increasing usage of Wheat Germ Oil in personal care products, such as supplements, skin serum, creams, and cosmetics is one of the key factors driving the Wheat Germ Oil market. Growing application of Wheat Germ Oil in food products, such as edible oils, salads, snack foods, pasta, and bread, to raise their nutritional content is likely to foster the Wheat Germ Oil market growth. Moreover, awareness pertaining to the benefits of Wheat Germ Oil, including medicinal benefits, improved blood circulation, high protein content, and high antioxidant value, is eventually increasing its adoption.



Market Segmentation



By Nature



? Organic



? Conventional



By Application



? Food



? Salads



? Pasta



? Bread



? Snacks



? Cosmetics



? Skin Care



? Hair Care



? Dietary Supplements



? Animal Health Care



Usage of Wheat Germ Oil as a natural ingredient is likely to increase in the skin care, hair care, and cosmetic industries on account of its rich vitamin E content. Moreover, Wheat Germ Oil is expected to find application in dietary supplements due to its high nutritional value. Organic products are likely to gain more demand as compared to conventional products owing to growing consumer preference for natural products over synthetic.



Strong presence of leading manufacturers could offer an impetus to the Wheat Germ Oil market growth in North America. Demand for on-the-go snack foods is increasing the usage of Wheat Germ Oil. The US and Canada are significantly contributing to the regional market growth. Europe is also one of the key consumption and manufacturing regions of Wheat Germ Oil. It is anticipated that the demand for Wheat Germ Oil is expected to grow substantially in the coming years in Asia Pacific.



