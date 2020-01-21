Wheat Germ Oil Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The report on "Wheat Germ Oil Market (Food Products - Pasta, Edible Oils, Snacks, Cereals, and Germ-enriched Bread; Applications - Capsules, Soft Gels, Hair-care Products, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." Wheat germ oil is derived from the germ of the wheat kernel. It has relatively high protein content and contains many other nutritional ingredients, such as pigments, carbohydrates, omega 3 fatty acids, minerals, and B vitamins. It is also an antioxidant. Wheat germ oil is taken as an among dietary supplements or can be used as a cream or lotion. This oil generally used for external application, as it helps in skin irritation including skin and dryness cracking.



Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/6066



Wheat Germ Oil Market is Driven by Growing use of Wheat Germ Oil in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products



The wheat germ oil market is driven by growing use of wheat germ oil in cosmetics and personal care products coupled with growth in wheat germ oil-based dietary supplements. Additionally, wheat germ oil is used in the preparation of various baked goods, poultry items, snack items, processed seafood, breakfast cereals, pizza, pasta, and various other Mexican, Italian, and Continental cuisines for its gluten presence. There is an increasing awareness of the importance of vegetable oils as sources of food, biofuel, health-enhancing compounds, i.e., nutraceuticals drive the demand of the market. Apart from this, wheat germ oil is used for improving the physical stamina and performance of athletes. Furthermore, the medical benefits of wheat germ oil against vitiligo, psoriasis, eczema, other skin irritations and damage from sunburn, which in turn, aid the growth of the market. However, the high cost of wheat germ oil as compared to other vegetable oil may hamper the growth of the wheat germ oil market.



More Insights on this Report, Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/6066



North America Dominates the Global Wheat Germ Oil Market



Among the geographies, North America dominates the global wheat germ oil market followed by Europe. The factors such as the presence of a number of leading manufacturers are driving the demand for the wheat germ oil market in this region. Additionally, growth in the snacking industry and growing consumer preference towards healthy food is boosting the demand of the market. Moreover, an increasing number of health-conscious peoples in developing economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in this region over the forecast period. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is witnessing show the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.



Wheat Germ Oil Industry: Segmentation



The report on the global wheat germ oil market covers segments such as food products, and applications. On the basis of food products, the sub-markets include pasta, edible oils, snacks, cereals, and germ-enriched bread. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include capsules, soft gels, hair-care products, and other applications.



Wheat Germ Oil Market: Competitive Landscape



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as General Nutrition Centers, Inc., ConnOils LLC, VIOBIN USA, Swanson Health Products, Grupo Plimon, Viobin, Agroselprom, NOW Foods, Inlife Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Country Life, LLC, and NutriPlex Formulas Inc.



Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-wheat-germ-oil-market



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the wheat germ oil.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.