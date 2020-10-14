New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Wheat Protein market was valued at USD 2.15 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.08 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. As the consumers are moving towards cleaner product labels, nutritionally enhanced diets and meat substitutes, wheat protein has become an important food ingredient because of its nutritional values. The global food trade is expanding and becoming increasingly international in its nature. With the rising developments in the food production and supply chains, this food ingredient is getting a boost and is witnessing increasing application in various food items such as bakery & snacks, animal & pet feed, nutritional supplements and the like.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Manildra Group, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midlands Company, MGP Ingredients Inc., Crespel & Deiters, ADM, Agrana, Tereos Syral, Glico Nutrition, Gluten and Almidones Industry, among others.



The Wheat Protein industry is segmented into:



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Gluten

Protein Isolate

Textured Protein

Hydrolyzed Protein



Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Dry

Liquid



Concentration (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



75%

85%

95%



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Animal and Pet Feed

Bakery and Snacks

Nutritional Supplements

Dairy Products

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Processed Meat

Others



Regional Outlook of Wheat Protein Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Wheat Protein market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key considerations of the Wheat Protein Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Wheat Protein industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



