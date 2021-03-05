New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- Rise in demand for vegan and meat substitute products, increasing demand for plant-based protein sources, focused industrial research on the subject and a fast-paced development of food infrastructure globally are key factors contributing to the growth of the proteins derived from wheat during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 2.27 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – increasing application in nutritional supplements



The Global Wheat Protein Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from USD 2.27 billion in 2019 to USD 3.25 billion in 2027. Wheat protein is a growing market due to the nutritional properties of the product and a favorable market scenario. With the global expansion and internationalization of the food industry, food processing technologies have also become advanced.



The Global Wheat Protein Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever-expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Wheat Protein market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Manildra Group, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midlands Company, MGP Ingredients Inc., Crespel & Deiters, ADM, Agrana, Tereos Syral, Glico Nutrition, Gluten and Almidones Industry, among others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Wheat Protein market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Wheat Protein market is split into:



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Gluten

Protein Isolate

Textured Protein

Hydrolyzed Protein



Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Dry

Liquid



Concentration (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



75%

85%

95%



Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Emulsification

Binding

Foaming

Texturing

Viscoelasticity

Adhesion & Extensibility



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Animal and Pet Feed

Bakery and Snacks

Nutritional Supplements

Dairy Products

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Processed Meat

Others



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Wheat Protein market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rise in demand for nutritional foods and drinks

3.2. Large-scale of scientific innovation and technological implementation

3.3. Increasing usage of wheat protein in many applications

Chapter 4. Wheat Protein Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Wheat Protein Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Wheat Protein Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Wheat Protein Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increasing demand for meat analogs

4.4.1.2. Rising use for health-specific purposes

4.4.1.3. Growing usage as a sustainable food source

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Wheat Protein Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Wheat Protein PESTEL Analysis



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



