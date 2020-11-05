New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Wheat Protein market was valued at USD 2.15 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.08 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. As the consumers are moving towards cleaner product labels, nutritionally enhanced diets and meat substitutes, wheat protein has become an important food ingredient because of its nutritional values. The global food trade is expanding and becoming increasingly international in its nature.



Plant-based protein sources are being increasingly demanded because of growing environment sustainability concerns. Protein derived from wheat, particularly wheat gluten and isolates are such important sources.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Wheat Protein market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Bunge Limited, Crop Science Bayer AG, Wise Seed Company Inc., Ardent Mills, Dupont, Ernst Conservation Seeds Inc., Janadhanya Farmers Producer Company Limited, Dharani FaM CooP Ltd. and Treta Agro Pvt. Ltd. analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Wheat Protein Market on the basis of Product, Application, and Region:



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented this market on the basis of product type, form, concentration, function, application and region:



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Gluten

Protein Isolate

Textured Protein

Hydrolyzed Protein



Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Dry

Liquid



Concentration (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



75%

85%

95%



Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Emulsification

Binding

Foaming

Texturing

Viscoelasticity

Adhesion & Extensibility



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Animal and Pet Feed

Bakery and Snacks

Nutritional Supplements

Dairy Products

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Processed Meat

Others



The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key selling points of this research study-



The study gives an in-depth evaluation of the evolving competitive scenario that gives the reader/client a competitive edge.



It offers a holistic view of all critical aspects boosting or limiting the growth of the sector



The market intelligence report derives an eight-year forecast, including historical, contemporary, and potential market prospects, projecting the estimated progress of the market.



It aids informed decision-making by offering an exhaustive database of the pivotal market segments and sub-segments.

Key Question Answered



What are the products offered by the Wheat Protein Market presently?



What are the different applications of the products offered in this market of Wheat Protein?



Which are the dominant and influential players in the global market?



Which factors act as the drivers of this market, and which factors act as restraints?



What can be determined by the trends obtained from the evaluation of the historical data for the Wheat Protein Market?



How should we calculate and identify the prospects of the Wheat Protein industry?



Which econometrics tools should analysts apply to derive forecasts for industries like the Wheat Protein Market?



Which region contributes massively to the Wheat Protein industries and the ones that have the potential to become leading regions in the forecast years?



What prospects does the study reveal in the forecast years?



