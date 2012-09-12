Wheatgrassjuicer.co Launched, to Share Info on Wheatgrass Benefits and Wheatgrass Juicer Comparison

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Wheatgrass enthusiast, Tammy Howard Green has launched Wheatgrassjuicer.co; a blog where she discusses the benefits of wheatgrass and features reviews, customer rating and buying information about wheat grass juicers.



With the current inclination towards fitness and eating healthy, new super foods are being identified every day, one such super food being wheat grass. Wheat grass is the initial stage of wheat plant. "The plant has cleansing properties that remove the toxins accumulated in our bodies through the food we eat, water we drink and air we breathe." says a decade long wheat grass user and author of Wheatgrass Juicer co, Mrs. Tammy Howard Green.



Wheatgrass is consumed by most as pills, powder or juice." Wheat grass juice is preferred my most enthusiasts because it gives more energy and works much faster on our bodies“claims Mrs. Green. The wheatgrass benefits were first identified by Charles F. Schnabel, an agricultural scientist in the 1930's from a series of experiments he conducted. He used fresh cut grass in an attempt to nurse dying hens back to health. The hens not only recovered, but they produced eggs at a higher rate than healthy hens. (Source: Wikipedia)



"Wheatgrass juice is available at most juice bars and can also be made at home. But to make wheatgrass juice at home one needs to buy a good quality wheatgrass juicer"



Wheat grass juicers are available in electric and manual models. But the price varies according to the features of the juicer. The cheapest juicer models are the manually operated models, while the electric wheatgrass juicer is more expensive. The website has detailed information on many models available and also has user reviews. The website also hosts wheatgrass juicers buying information and direct links to the manufacturer’s website.



