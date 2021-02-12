New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- A wheelchair is an assisted walking vehicle that helps people with mobility-related issues and has difficulties in walking to move from one place to another at ease. Wheelchairs were designed to give a sense of freedom to people who have trouble walking and to help them move from one place to another without someone else's help.



Market Drivers



The growing incidences of spinal cord injuries will be a major factor boosting the market demand during the forecast period. Moreover, a growing number of road accidents and violence may lead to various problems that might temporarily or permanently result in the disability of the person to walk, which will be a boosting factor for the market demand. Furthermore, the rising incidence of arthritis among people, especially women, will boost the market demand. The increasing global geriatric population will boost the market growth during the forecast period as the geriatric population often faces problems to move from one place to another as the muscle and bones tend to lose strength with age.



Regional Analysis



North America is expected to dominate the global wheelchair market due to the growing geriatric population, high disposable income, growing incidences of age-related diseases, and highly advanced healthcare sector. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population of countries like China and Japan, coupled with a rise in healthcare investments in the region.



Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Carex Health Brands Inc., Medline, Invacare, Karman Healthcare, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Quantum Rehab, Sunrise Medical LLC, Graham-Field Health Products Inc., and Numotion, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global wheelchair market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Manual

Electric



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Pediatric

Adults



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Homecare

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Rehabilitation Centers



Regions Covered in This Report:



· North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada)



· Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)



· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)



· Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



