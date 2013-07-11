10th Annual Wheelchair Wash in Los Angeles This Weekend, Disabled Pampering All Day for Free

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Familia Unida celebrates its 10th annual wheelchair wash and all day VIP pampering for individuals and their families living with MS and disabilities at the East Los Angeles Civic Center 4801 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, July 14, 2013 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The day begins with a personalized serenade by Mariachis that set the mood for a day filled with live entertainment, washing of wheelchairs, minor tune ups, haircuts, manicures, healthier lifestyle and cooking tips will be provided by Chef Parra during the health access fair that will also provide health screening by healthcare professionals, dialogues with your local pharmacist, resources related to employment options for SSI and SSDI beneficiaries and awareness to healthcare options especially for medical and Medicare recipients. Ivon Montero is returning again to provide hairstyles to some of the lucky participants that arrive early, just like he did for Jenni Rivera, his long time friend.



“There is no limit to what we can do especially when faith, love, support and accessible resources surround us and is available. Bravo! Beth D. Zachary for your leadership and compassion for building faith and healing in our community. A concept to a healthier balance that is contagious” said Irma Resendez, Founder and Executive Director for Familia Unida living with MS”.



“It is a privilege to be selected as the Honorary Chairperson for Familia Unida Living with MS 10th Annual ‘Wheel Chair Wash. This is a great opportunity to join one of our premier community partners who deserve our support to continue a mutual mission of compassionate services to MS patients and many others with disabilities, Beth D. Zachary, President and CEO of White Memorial Medical Center.



Special thanks to all who contributed: Wax premier sponsors; Promotional Design Group & Creative Inflatables. Sponge and Soap supporters - White Memorial Medical Center, County of Los Angeles, SC Edison, Disney, KAbc7, Fernando Espuelas, Heart of Compassion, Royal Foundation, Pet Solutions, Montebello Beauty College, 97.9 La Raza, Latino 96.3, LAC-USC, ACCESS, Rancho Los Amigos Medical Center, Chef Parra, Diana’s Restaurant, Rawdraft graphic design, Steven Steakhouse, Rosemead Panthers, Key Club International, Angels de Norma, Ivan Montero-Celebrity Hairstylist, Dolores Huerta Foundation, Music International Association, Hector Barron, Teresitas Restaurante, Health net, Organo Coffee and Centro Maravilla, Jacqueline Jauregui, Jackie & Tracie and many others.



Live Entertainment courtesy of Luis Gavino, presenting Grupo Alpha, Gustavo Rivera, Mariachi Morelia, Grupo Fuera de Seria, Villa Kids, Maribel Robles, Osvaldo Pavon, Eco Norteno, Rosy La Tapatia, Reyes Herrera, Maricela Ibarra, Martin el Zacatecano y El Grande y sus Divamicas.



Honorary Chair – Beth D. Zachary, CEO-President – White Memorial Medical Center



Honorary Committee

Supervisor Gloria Molina, Congress member Lucille Roybal Allard, Congress member Judy Chu, Congress member Linda Sanchez, Congress member Javier Becerra,



Councilmember Jose Huizar, Ed Roybal Jr, Executive Director Roybal Foundation