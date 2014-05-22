WheelGo Offers Variety of IPS Electric Unicycles

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Public transportation is a major concern in many developed and developing cities. Roads and streets are crowded while means of mass transit are not streamlined in several cities. An IPS electric unicycle by WheelGo can be great alternative for short distance movement. WheelGo is an online shopping website that dedicatedly sells IPS electric unicycles. It is a simple yet efficient website with all the features and functions required to spread awareness about the innovative product. WheelGo has streamlined and fully functional transactional system that allows visitors to purchase their favourite model conveniently online.



IPS electric unicycles are innovative travelling companions especially for city dwellers, who have to confront traffic congestion and norms daily. Cars are but of little help as they are accompanied by series of imitations such as parking, traffic signals, and license and more depending upon the country. On the other side, IPS unicycles by WheelGo have solowheel design and occupy less space than even a bicycle. Thus, it makes travelling on cycling routes convenient. The machine has top speed of 16 kilometres per hour, which is quite safe on private paths. Besides, the Airwheel innovation alerts rider when they speed beyond 12 kilometres per hour.



WheeelGo has various models of IPS electric unicycles such as IPS 111, 112 and F400. The concept and fundamental engineering of all the models is same. The uni-wheel design appears difficult to use. However, learning IPS unicycles is like learning bicycles. Some people can learn to balance later than others can. On either side of unicycles, there are pedals on which riders can stand. Slight forward lean onto the pedals accelerates it while backward recline decelerates and applies brakes on it. Interestingly, there is no fear of falling forward or backward as result of smart engineering that enables unicycles to remain upright.



IPS 111 is available in only black and white while IPS 112 has 4 shades with red and blue also included for the model. The battery charge is indicated by green and red LEDs. Unicycles are supplied with a belt to allow riders make the transition from holding the handle of the device to standing upright on its pedals. Knee and elbow guards and helmets are the recommended safety gears for unicycle riders. The battery of an IPS F400 offers 1,000 usable discharge-recharge cycle and have 6-month warranty. Battery life is nearly the same for all models of unicycle. Moreover, IPS unicycles are 17 times more efficient than standard electric four-wheeler and are shipped with 1-year warranty.



About WheelGo

WheelGo is a business venture and an ecommerce website that sells electric unicycles by IPS. It has multiple models of IPS electric unicycles and each model has 2 or more variants. The business territory of WheelGo is in entire UK but not beyond it.



Website: http://wheelgo.com/



For Media Contact:

Company: WheelGo

London, England, UK

Website: http://wheelgo.com/