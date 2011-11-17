When a Fun Night on the Town Leads to a DUI or DWI, LocalDUIPenalties.com is There to Help

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2011 -- From girls’ night out to margarita Wednesdays, after a long day or week of work it is nice to kick back and have fun with friends. It gives a person time to laugh at the bad times and smile about the good times.



But sometimes, the week has been extra long and a person needs an extra drink to take the edge off. And unfortunately, they make the decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol.



Depending on where a person is located when the flashing lights of law enforcement appear behind their vehicle, their DUI penalties will differ.



LocalDUIPenalties.com is a new website geared toward helping anyone who has received a DUI or DWI understand their rights and options and how to expunge the incident from their records. The site is not powered by a law firm, which makes the service unique as they can work with law firms from across the United States to gather pertinent and detailed information about DUI penalties.



Receiving a DUI (driving under the influence) or DWI (driving while intoxicated) can be devastating to not only a person’s driving record, but also to their job and even their freedom. A conviction for a DUI can keep a person from getting a job, make a person lose a job, cause a person to lose their driver’s license, put a person in jail, cost a person money in fines, and cause hardship to the convicted and their family. A person in the military can even be dishonorably discharged as an effect of their DUI.



By visiting LocalDUIPenalties.com, people who have been issued a DUI or DWI can learn everything they need to know about their local DUI expungement laws and read about other important things to know with the site’s extensive list of DUI articles.



Most people probably do not know the charge they receive when pulled over and charged with a DUI or DWI depends on a multitude of factors.



According to the site, “Often times the DUI penalties handed down depend upon your alcohol level, your previous record, your attitude when you were arrested and whether or not you were involved in an accident.”



With this in mind, understanding a person’s rights and seeking a DUI lawyer is extremely important in knowing how to move forward from a DUI or DWI.



About LocalDUIPenalties.com

Recently launched, LocalDUIPenalties.com is a new site geared toward helping anyone who has received a DUI or DWI understand their rights and options and how to expunge the incident from their records. With in-depth articles and a variety of DUI-related definitions, the non-lawyer generated site brings an unbiased, yet honest perspective to people everywhere. For more information, visit http://www.LocalDUIPenalties.com