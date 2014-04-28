When a Liability Is Considered an Economic Asset: Why Investing on Hunting Lands Is a Real Treasure

Madison, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Jacob Sartain, Vice President of Sartain's Heritage Properties, LLC of Madison, attests that land is indeed the best and strongest long-term investment strategy for many reasons as most of these lands are capable of producing commodities such as timber, grain crops, and minerals like oil, gas, and gravel. Lands for sale in Mississipi, for instance, are great examples of land properties which can be transformed from marginal to superb.



Lands maintaining wildlife, as opposed to what some people think, are a real treasure. They are not an impediment in maximizing economic efficiency on the property. There are some cases though wherein the wildlife being maintained on these lands tend to cause damages on the crops and compete with livestock. It is with how one strategizes on how to make these wildlife become economically positive. How? Below are some of the best strategies on how to make land investing truly worthwhile and how to explore all of the opportunities of any land property:



Agriculture Management. The first step is to ensure that the land will be utilized using both sound farming and modern conservation practices. Conducting a thorough resource evaluation would be a big help. It is through a comprehensive farm management plan that one can analyze and develop an inventory of resources available on the land given its soil types. Using modern technology, a computer-generated lease analysis and other statistical evaluations would also play an important role in having different options on how the land resources can be maximized.



Moist Soil Management. Wildlife nutrition is not just about throwing down a few seeds and hope they will grow on their own. Making the most out of the land property relies on a careful analysis of the area and the habitat that is required to determine the exact type and location of food plots. Moist Soil Management is a practice that encourages growth of seed-producing native wetland plants via mimicking the seasonal wet and dry cycles of natural wetlands. Let water do the work. There has been a significant progress made in restoring wetlands on private lands and as of today, there has been a number of landowners who are flocking to Soil Management Practice for a more cost-effective way of providing food and cover for waterfowl and other wetland wildlife.



Harvest Record Management. Anyone who wish to see treasure on property lands must learn how to track and manage data from the land to further understand and maximize the quality of wildlife living on the property. Historical data is a bullet proof plan to harvesting mature wildlife and leaving the right genetics for years to come.



Timber Management. Management of timber is crucial to ensure balance on your stand for maximum growth while maintaining superb mass crops for wildlife. Determining the best time for harvest and allowing the trees to grow in size and value would prevent selling the produce at unattractive values. Knowing the worth of your timber, getting the maximum price for it, deciding when to sell, and identifying the best markets for selling are key points in both getting the absolute highest price possible in selling and in developing your land for recreation.



Habitat Services. Managing a land properly is the key to maximizing the value of the property. When choosing a land to develop, it is critical to take a look at the data to see which land has the most harvest records, which one has a better management plan, and which one drives a premium price in the marketplace but tend to sell at a much faster pace.



Non-Consumptive Wildlife. Another opportunity to generate income out of a hunting land is to use it as an avenue for nature and wildlife lovers to view and photograph wildlife in a non-park type setting. Fee hunt and leasing are also options for the land owners to generate income from a land property while allowing sound wildlife and habitat management.



In investing in any land property, thinking outside the box on how the resources can be utilized is the key. It is a real treasure, only if one knows how to properly identify and execute a proper plan.



About Sartain’s Heritage Properties, LLC.



Sartain’s Heritage Properties, LLC. is the business of land. Their goal is to show the benefits of land ownership and how to maximize land investment. They take the time with each client to explore all of the opportunities each property offers. Whether it is strictly for investment purposes, or to find the perfect hunting retreat, in each situation, they work diligently to maximize the return on investment one is making. Sartain's experts act as land brokers, hunters, conservationist, farmers, investors, and consultants who truly understand land from every aspect.