When All Else Fails: World's Most Medically-Verified Medical Intuitive, Carmel Bell, Releases Compelling Book

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Carmel Bell’s life story is a little different to most. Having survived two brain tumors and been declared dead for forty seven minutes following a cardiac arrest, her complete and total recovery still shocks people to this day. Her experiences equipped her with the unique skills of a Medical Intuitive which, after twenty five years of private practice, are now being extended to anyone through Bell’s new book.



‘When All Else Fails’ is part life-story and part empowerment to the benefits of medical intuition and Metatronic Energy. In short, it’s compelling.



Synopsis:



Thousands of people have already benefited from Medical Intuition and Metatronic Energy. What did these people gain? Why do they use Medical Intuition? Discover how Medical Intuition may be beneficial to you. And discover Metatronic Energy; a truly remarkable and effective form of healing. Metatronic Energy is different from anything else you have tried before. You can change your world!



This is the true life story of Carmel Bell - Australia's most recognized Medical Intuitive, and one of the acknowledged founders of Medical Intuition. We invite you to venture into the extraordinary world of Medical Intuition (MI) - a field that combines Western medical knowledge with a more Holistic understanding of our Being. You will be both intrigued and enlightened by what you read. This is also the incredible story of how Carmel Bell discovered Metatronic Energy. Carmel recently used Metatronic energy to restore her brain to full function after she suffered significant brain damage as a result of being medically recorded as being dead for nearly an hour.



Inside 'When all else fails', you will learn how to view the human energy field, manage your own healing energy system, use Metatronic Energy, understand medical intuition, perform a self-healing and much, much more.



As the author explains, inner peace can be sought even with the worst of circumstances.



“My book will prove a saving grace for those confused about their own life or health. It will help them see that, even among the worst diagnosis, they still have choices. Their thoughts will control their universe and, even if the future seems grim, there is plenty of room to rally,” says Bell, who has changed the lives of thousands of clients over the last twenty five years.



She continues, “Nowadays more people than ever before are suffering from anxiety and depression. People all over the world are feeling pushed and dissatisfied and there is little sense in looking externally for the answer. The key is in finding out who you are and following what you need to do to achieve contentment.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. Mr. Yon Aran Rhee said that, “A recommended read for anyone interested in the human body, intuition, Metatronic energy or just sharing in the remarkable journey of one woman whose spirit is stronger than the adversities she has faced.”



With so much success on her hands, Bell refuses to lose sight of what is important.



“My mission is to help as many people as possible find solace in their lives. Healing is about acceptance, not sacrifice, joy not deprivation. And every moment, every choice, every thought, matters,” she concludes.



‘When All Else Fails’, published by Bookpal, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/UTwb1K



For more information on Bell’s work, visit her official website: http://www.carmelbell.com.au



About the Author: Carmel Bell

Carmel Bell has worked as a Medical Intuitive for more than 25 years. She has a lifelong interest in health and spirituality, as well as maintaining a belief in the need for us to all function as humans, in the 'real' world.



Carmel is also the mother of four incredibly interesting children who have taught her to be patient, compassionate and humorous.



She loves to read, write, sew and create when she is not working with people to help resolve their health issues.