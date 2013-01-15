When Can You Get Pregnant? Many Women Don't Know, but a Simple Family Planning Method Now Available from Cycle Technologies Can Help

Washington, D.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Answering the question “when can I get pregnant,” is not as easy as it sounds. Research has shown that most women are unable to identify which days of their cycles pregnancy is most likely. A simple natural family planning tool called CycleBeads® now available from Cycle Technologies can help a woman readily identify her fertile days and plan a pregnancy quickly.



According to the American Infertility Association, 20% of couples seeking fertility treatment are not timing intercourse correctly. A 2012 survey in Australia found that only 16% of women who were actively seeking fertility assistance could correctly identify which days they were most likely to get pregnant even though most of the women thought they were timing intercourse correctly to plan a pregnancy.



CycleBeads and the related CycleBeads apps are visual tools based on the Standard Days Method™ of family planning. This method takes into account that a woman is most fertile during the 5 days prior to ovulation and the 24 hours after; it also factors in the timing of ovulation and the lifespan of sperm. These tools can be used to both prevent and plan pregnancies and only require that a woman track the first day of her period each cycle. The tools will then identify which days pregnancy is possible and confirm that a woman’s cycles are in the appropriate range (26-32 days) for using this natural family planning method correctly.



“While CycleBeads were originally designed to help a woman avoid pregnancy easily and naturally, we have found that many women are using them to achieve pregnancy as well. As an educational tool it is ideally suited to helping a woman simply understand how her body works and use that information however she wants,” says Leslie Heyer, President of Cycle Technologies.



Recent surveys conducted by Cycle Technologies found that women using this natural family planning method to achieve pregnancy are able to get pregnant quickly. The surveys showed that of the 89% of women who successfully achieved pregnancy with CycleBeads or CycleBeads apps, 40% were pregnant within the first month of use, and 75% were pregnant within 3 months of use. 90% of respondents used CycleBeads as their only conception aid.



Women are often told that they should try for up to a year before seeking fertility treatments. It is also common for women to use charting and temperature tracking to try and identify their fertile days. For most women who want to know how to plan pregnancy, using a simple family planning method like CycleBeads can help them get pregnant quickly.



To learn more about how CycleBeads can help plan or prevent pregnancy, please visit http://www.cyclebeads.com or call Cycle Technologies at 202-237-0622.