Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- After found guilty for assaulting a police officer during the 2012 protest, Occupy Wall Street Activist Cecily McMillan faced the final verdict of Judge Ronald A. Zweibel, the 90 days in jail.



During her trial, McMillan asserted that she instinctively struck Officer Grantley Bovel, after the cop groped her breast from behind. The conviction stemmed from an incident on 17th of March of 2012, when the demonstrators assembled in Zuccotti Park in lower Manhattan. McMillan elbowed the eye of Officer Boyell while other New York Police Department officers were arresting the group.



Mcmillan resoundingly said that she can say with certainty that she is an innocent of the crime she was convicted of. Moreover, she said that she cannot confess to a crime that she did not commit.



The case of McMillan is the representation of the nationwide judicial persecution of activists. This is a persecution related to poor people of color. Her case stands in contrast with the impunity of blanket provided to the criminals of Wall Street.



The Associated Press reported that more than 78% of 2,600 cases stemming out of the ''Occupy" protests against economic inequality and the concentration of corporate power were dismissed by Manhattan prosecutors on the condition that the defendants stay out of trouble for six months.



In this case, many were believing that McMillian is innocent. As for Douglas W. Taylor, the government seems to always hold all the cards and has every advantage that's why it is important for him to stand firm and correct the inequities of the criminal justice system. As a lawyer, he used to help those cases such as McMillian's by giving where he resides, Tucson and Southern Arizona, an effective, aggressive criminal defense attorney. In fact, his goal is really to be one of the defense attorneys of Tucson and other parts of Arizona.



Meanwhile, McMillan responded to the judge's sentence by releasing her statement at the internet. She said that she already spent 35 of the 42 months in New York, trying to prove her innocence and convince the court. She also mentioned that after all, she found herself with lost friends and family, school and work, and recently, her freedom. Moreover, she said that she has been exhausted of nearly everything that makes her except for one thing, her dignity.



On her note, she also reminisced what her mom used to tell her: That everything she sees, her home, her loved ones, and even her life, could be taken away from her at will, except for her dignity.



About Douglas Taylor Criminal Defense Attorney

Douglas Taylor civil forfeiture Attorney provides relentless criminal defense committed to protecting one’s freedom and rights, regardless of whether the person is being charged with a minor traffic offense or a major felony. When one is charged with a crime, the government snaps into action, putting formidable investigative and legal resources into action to assist the prosecution of the case. Depending on the charge, the freedom of the person could be in jeopardy. That’s why people who are charged with crimes in Tucsonand Southern Arizona need to enlist the help of an effective, aggressive criminal defense lawyer — one with a proven record of success in fighting for clients. Individuals facing serious criminal matters turn to the best lawyer in town, attorney Douglas W. Taylor.