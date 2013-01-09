When Church Fails: New Book Exposes How Churches Are Hurting, Disappointing and Failing Their Members

Cayce, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- It’s a shocking and frankly-honest Exposé that author Angela Youngblood feels is vital to the continued longevity of Christianity. In fact, ‘When Church Fails’ could be the book that changes the hearts and minds of millions who have been too afraid to take their stories public.



“Churches of today are as unstable as a tree with no roots caught in the middle of a tornado. But for some reason, we have a difficult time leaving the church because we hold our Apostles Leaders, Preachers, Pastor’s, Bishop’s and Evangelist to higher standards because of their titles, relationships, popularity, and finances,” says Youngblood.



She continues, “Interesting enough, they all have one thing in common: They all claim to have been called on by God.”



Aside from exposing the dark side of modern churches, ‘When Church Fails’ shows how a true child of God can go through hell in the church by being rejected, attacked, falsely accused yet continue to hold onto their faith.



It also works diligently to expose the weakness and failure of the ‘man of God’, leaders and members of the church.



“But were these people really called by God, or were they sent into the church to spy out your liberty, or to kill still and destroy? For anyone that has taken their eyes off of Jesus and placed them on man, you are in for a rude awakening,” Youngblood adds.



The book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“In reading this book Angela Youngboold really brings light to the ways of how our church people are really hurting inside of the church and how it affects many lives. People are supposed to go to church for a spiritual experience, deliverance, and soul saving but so many times churches are not producing the basic needs spiritually for our people.



This woman of God not only backs up her findings with examples but scripture references. How can someone tell you something without evidence, look no further because Angela Youngblood does. We in the church must lead by example as leaders but so many times it is our leaders who fail us. Every believer must read this book because she outlines the look inside and out of the church and how the church has failed its members.



Angela Youngbood is a great woman of God as she really believes in meeting people where they are at so that God can do the rest.” Says Gerald, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Expected to resonate with readers around the world, Youngblood has some invaluable words for those who may be considering purchasing her book.



“It will enlighten, empower encourage and strengthen anyone that has been hurt in the church,” she concludes.



‘When Church Fails’, published by CB Publishing and Designs, will be available soon from Amazon: http://amzn.to/VyGQO2



Book Dedication: This book is dedicated to those loyal members who paid their tithes faithfully, remained faithful to the Ministry, trusted and loved their Pastor only to have the church and the Pastor fail them………… There is no hurt, like church hurt!



About Anglea Youngblood

Angela Youngblood was born in Brooklyn, New York.



She graduated from Sarah J, Hale High School, Iona College of New Rochelle, and Midlands Technical College.



Ms. Youngblood is the proud owner of two successful businesses, a non-profit Organization called the Sacredness of Sisterhood and an Apostolic Church by the name of Sacred House of Prayer located in Cayce, SC.