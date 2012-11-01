When Do I Need to Hire a Personal Injury Lawyer

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- The vast majority of the time, the investment of hiring an attorney to represent one's personal injury case is very well worth it. There are complex, detailed rules and laws involved with legal claims, and a personal injury attorney is someone who is highly experienced in navigating these rules. Those who have suffered severe injuries in an accident, and/or are dissatisfied with the settlement that was offered to them by an insurance company, often need a personal injury lawyer.



Catastrophic Injury:

The term “catastrophic injury” means that as a result of the injury, the person will suffer permanent disablement or disability for the rest of his or her life. In the case of catastrophic injury, it is very important to seek a personal injury lawyer, because he or she will approach the case at a comprehensive level, taking into account the serious, long-term physical, emotional, and psychological effects that are placed on the victim, as well the victim’s family.



Wrongful Death:

Wrongful death occurs when the willful or negligent act of another person (or persons) results is the taking of a life. Beneficiaries and heirs of deceased individuals often file wrongful death suits against those who are responsible for their family member’s death. Florida’s Wrongful Death Act is extremely complicated, and it is necessary to have an attorney to navigate the complexities of the law.



Boating Accidents:

Boating accidents are not just limited to personal watercraft accidents; this field also encompasses injuries due to cruise ship accidents or illnesses, and work-related injuries on a tanker, motorboat, or other water vessel. Because legal rights vary depending on whether the person involved was a social guest, operator/driver, employee, or bystander, it is important to have legal representation.



Aviation Accidents:

Plane crashes are the most devastating type of vehicle accidents. However, people may also be entitled to compensation if they suffer from a slip, trip, or fall on a commercial airline; or, if they suffered injuries at the hand of another passenger.



Bicycle Accidents:

Unfortunately, many bicycle accidents occur in Florida every year. Because of this, an insurance company may be very quick to offer you a settlement to those who were riding a bike and were struck by a vehicle. It is important, therefore, to know as best as possible the amount that one is entitled to in the event of a bicycle accident. Florida has laws that hold vehicle drivers responsible for their interaction with bicyclists, and a lawyer can help untangle the complexities inherent in these laws.



Pedestrian Accidents:

The nice weather in Florida means that there is plenty of opportunity for walking and jogging outdoors all year round. This also means that there are many cases of walkers, runners, and bicyclists being struck by vehicles. Pedestrian accidents often result in catastrophic injury (as explained above) and therefore need the support of a personal injury lawyer.



Nursing Home Negligence:

Nursing home abuse and negligence is a tragic act that occurs more and more frequently, now that Americans are living longer than ever. In some cases, nursing home negligence may result in a wrongful death suit (as explained above). In other cases, one may deserve compensation for the mistreatment of their loved elder. Nursing home negligence may include errors in medication distribution, dehydration, bedsores, failure to diagnose, mismanagement, surgical errors, and/or physical mistreatment.



About Sinclair Law

Sinclair Law was founded by sole practicing lawyer Brad Sinclair. Sinclair, with over 25 years of experience, staffs former insurance claims adjusters in order to provide a full picture to his clients regarding the nature of their claim, aiming to provide the best personal injury representation in Florida. Visit SinclairLaw.com today for more information.