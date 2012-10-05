When I See America, I See Love - Urban Soul Singer, John Butler, Announces Tribute to America

Chantilly, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- For over twenty five years, Urban Soul Music has been dominated by the name John Butler. Following a multi-award winning career, the acclaimed singer/songwriter is today announcing the reinvention of himself, with a stronger focus on the concept of ‘Cause Music’.



To kick-off this new chapter, Butler has recently announced his own special tribute to America, titled ‘When I See America, I See Love’.



“My new composition reminds us all of what America is really about – Love,” says Butler, whose new song conveys the rich urban texture and styling of Stevie Wonder and the late Donnie Hathaway.



He continues, “It has been composed and arranged with choir harmonies and musical inflections that intend to touch the heart and soul of every listener.”



The original composition was composed and produced as a partnership between John Butler and Antonio Girley.



“Being a citizen of America is an honor. My new song implies that America is a place with flowers on the trees, beauty, peace and love. It doesn’t matter how we differ in our beliefs; we still come together as one to love one another,” Butler adds.



Those looking to see Butler perform live can catch him on one of the following dates:



- October 6th, Spirit of Washington, 10:30AM cruise

- October 20th, Spirit of Washington, 10:30Am cruise



For more information, please visit Butler’s official website: http://www.johnbutler.us



He can also be found on social media.



Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/John-Butler-of-US/453693804682954

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/johnbutlerofus



About John Butler

Born with the name of John Alvin Butler in the United States of America. A native of New Orleans, LA. A multi-award winning international recording artist.



John Butler has built a worldwide fan base thanks to phenomenal live performances, national television exposure, loyal enthusiastic fans and aggressive marketing and merchandising campaigns.

His masterful vocal work has been the driving forces behind his successful career. He has won numerous industry awards.



Dr. John Butler actively tours the US and abroad speaking on topics to enhance the mindsets of millions on winning in life.