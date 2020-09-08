When It Comes to Home Comfort, Planning Ahead Is Cool

Sugar Hill, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- Right now, Georgia's hot weather may not be showing signs of fading, but it won't be long before things start to cool down and residents find themselves longing for warmth. From offering an elite lineup of fireplace options to delivering prompt, reliable gas fireplace repairs, Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces offers the heating services and solutions homeowners need to keep their homes warm and cozy all winter long.



Own a fireplace? Listen up! Properly preparing a fireplace, stove or insert for winter isn't optional. It's a necessity. This requires scheduling expert fireplace service before starting the unit for the first time!



From an in-depth cleaning to an extensive safety inspection, Bolton's fireplace service provides fireplaces, stoves and inserts with the attention they require to operate without interruption. Having a fireplace thoroughly inspected and cleaned helps eliminate any safety hazards, such as a blocked chimney, weather-related deterioration or invasive animal nests. It also reduces the risk of breakdowns, maintains peak efficiency and leads to cleaner and safer operation!



Don't assume there's plenty of time to schedule a fireplace service appointment. Homeowners who delay could end up on Bolton's waiting list—like others did last year. Fireplace owners' best bet is to reach out to the Bolton team now—before it gets cold! Reach out online or call 770.268.2010 to schedule an appointment today!



Summer isn't over yet. From delivering the AC services homeowners need to keep their homes cool to offering top-of-the-line smokers and gas grills, the Bolton team is here to help the Greater Atlanta area get the most out of what's left of Georgia's warm weather. To schedule AC service or to buy a gas grill in Suwanee, GA, and beyond, contact this company today!



Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces is Northeast Georgia's full-service provider of heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, water heater and fireplace services. It also offers a wide range of fireplaces, heating stoves, gas grills and gas lighting products. Bolton is the name Georgians have known and trusted for more than 30 years. By offering exceptional products, installations and service, Bolton provides customers with the No. 1 service experience they deserve.