When It Does Not Cost You Extra, Why Don't You Seek Help from Professionals - Says Insurance Agency

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Health and life insurance prices are fixed by the state and cannot be altered by an insurance company or an agency. Contrary to what is popularly advertised by a few unscrupulous fellows in the business, nobody gets access to special deals and discounts, says a Charlotte based insurance agency.



"Our main source of income is the commission paid by insurance companies. We do not add any extra charges for the service provided to customers. The prices quoted to them are regardless of the fact that they have chosen us or have approached the insurance company directly," says a spokesperson for The Jordan Insurance Agency. This agency has excellent relationships with leading insurance companies in Charlotte and can guarantee the best coverage at the lowest possible price.



But the benefits of choosing an agency, far outweigh the advantages of heading straight to an insurance company for advice, he adds. For instance, The Jordan Insurance Agency employs a team of professionals who help to identify and understand the options best suited for the prospective insurer. They also serve as liaison for insurance companies after customers purchase coverage and iron out issues that may arise.



"We have been chosen by Dave Ramsey Company to be the Endorsed Local Provider for health insurance in Charlotte, NC," adds the spokesperson. They have an impressive portfolio that includes health insurance, life insurance, supplemental insurance, and small business insurance by leading companies in the US.



About The Jordan Insurance Agency

The Jordan Insurance Agency is a Charlotte NC insurance company that advises insurers on policies that are best suited for their needs and budget.



To know more, visit, http://thejordaninsuranceagency.com